Spain Defeat England 1-0 in Pulsating Final to Lift Its First Women's World Cup Trophy

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday in a thrilling match that showcased a dominant display by the La Roja that outclassed the Lionesses, who were widely considered to be the favorites.

Olga Carmona scored the lone goal in the 30th minute of the game and the Spaniards held on to the lead up until the finish of the regulation time despite a charged-up England side raising their game in the final minutes of the match.

Spain had another chance in the 70th minute to increase the lead when they were awarded a penalty kick after Keira Walsh was penalised for a handball. However, English keeper Mary Earps made a brilliant save as Jennifer Hermoso took the spot-kick.

Before Spain scored in the first half, England's Lauren Hemp came close to scoring but her kick hit the bar as it sailed over the Spanish keeper's hands.

The Spanish national team has not had a brilliant run in the Women's world cup so far and they played only in three world cups. However, this year, the team was packed with Barcelona stars who are the current winners of the Women's Champions League.

Spain had a less than memorable start to the tournament as they were trounced by Japan 4-0. However, they came together as a team as the tournament progressed and defeated the likes of Switzerland and Netherlands to reach the semifinal. In the semifinal, they defeated Sweden, who were billed higher than the La Roja.

Spanish Queen Letizia and her daughter were among the packed Stadium Australia in Sudney where the majority of of the more than 75,000 spectators cheered the England side.

"You are the best football players in the world, this is FOOTBALL and this is HISTORY!" The Spanish prime minister, Pedro SÃ¡nchez, wrote: "You have made history. You are a source of pride. You are an inspiration. You are GREAT," the Spanish Royal Family posted on X platform.

Meanwhile King Charles congratulated the English side, saying the team should not feel defeated though they would be sore from the final loss. "To have reached the finals at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition ... More than that, though, it will serve as an inspiration for generations to come â€“ and, for that, your place in the history books is assured," Charles added.