Bong Joon-ho's Parasite was voted the Best Film by the National Society of Film Critics (NSFC) following a voting process held in New York on Saturday night. The South-Korean black comedy also won the Best Screenplay Award for Bong and Han Jin-won.
Greta Gerwig, whose name was missing from Golden Globes' list of director nominees, won the award for Best Director for her adaptation of Little Women.
54th edition of the awards
Formed in 1966 by Joe Morgenstern, the NSFC has a panel of top film critics from media outlets including The New Yorker, The Village Voice, The Wall Street Journal, The Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. Unlike any other award show, NFSC reveals the results of voting by its members.
Out of the active 60 members, 43 participated in the voting process on Saturday. While 20 members were physically present at the Lincoln Center to cast their votes, nine of them voted through skype and the remaining 14 cast their votes through a proxy. It was the 54th meeting of the voters.
Here is a complete list of the winners:
