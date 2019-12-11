The complete nomination list of Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2020 is out now. The Irishman, Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood topped the list with four nominations each. The nominees for this year were announced by America Ferrera and Danai Gurira.

Meanwhile, Marriage Story, Game of Thrones, The Morning Show and The Crown received three nominations each. The 26th annual award ceremony will be streamed live through TBS and TNT on January 19 from 5pm (PST) onwards.

Check out the complete nomination list of 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: