The complete nomination list of Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2020 is out now. The Irishman, Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood topped the list with four nominations each. The nominees for this year were announced by America Ferrera and Danai Gurira.
Meanwhile, Marriage Story, Game of Thrones, The Morning Show and The Crown received three nominations each. The 26th annual award ceremony will be streamed live through TBS and TNT on January 19 from 5pm (PST) onwards.
Check out the complete nomination list of 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:
- Cast in a Motion Picture: Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.
- Best Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture: Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Taron Egerton for Rocketman and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.
- Best Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Lupita Nyong'o for Us, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for Judy.
- Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy.
- Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Nicole Kidman for Bombshell, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.
- Best Ensemble in a Drama Series: Big Little Lies, The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things.
- Best Male Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Steve Carell for The Morning Show, Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, David Harbour for Stranger Things and Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones.
- Best Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennfier Aniston for The Morning Show, Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown, Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale.
- Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Schitt's Creek.
- Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Bill Hader for Barry, Andrew Scott for Fleabag and Tony Shaloub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
- Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.
- Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us, Jared Harris for Chernobyl, Mahershala Ali for True Detective, Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice and Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon.
- Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Patricia Arquette for The Act, Toni Collette for Unbelievable, Joey King for The Act, Emily Watson for Chernobyl and Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon.
- Best Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Avengers: Endgame, Ford vs Ferrari, The Irishman,
- Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
- Best Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Game of Thrones, GLOW, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and Watchmen.