The much-awaited Golden Disc Awards 2020 will kick-start soon from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. It will feature some of the best performances by popular Korean singers and K-Pop bands, such as TWICE, MAMAMOO, ITZY, CHUNG HA, Paul Kim and JANNABI. The first of award ceremony will focus on digital album sales.

This year, the star-studded event will be telecast live through several channels for the Korean music lovers world-wide. The K-Pop fans in Korea can watch the annual award ceremony live on JTBC, JTBC 2 and JTBC 4 this Saturday, January 4, from 5pm KST. For people from other parts of the world, including the US, the UK, India, Singapore, Denmark, France, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Canada, VLive will be broadcasting the event live.

Who are the celebrity presenters for Day 1?

During the 34th annual Golden Disc Awards, K-Pop fans from across the globe will get to see their favourite singers taking up the role of presenters. Popular artists from the Korean music industry to present the awards on January 4 are Ahn Jae Hyun, Go Jun Hee, Han Ye Ri, Joo Won, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Nam Gil, Kim Seon Ho, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Se Young, Lee Jae Wook and Shin Sung Rok.

What are the performances to check out?

The theme for this year is Winter Wonderland and it will feature some amusing performances by popular Korean singers and K-Pop bands. The viewers can watch their celebrities' artists moving around a spaceship, a merry-go-around and a Ferris wheel as they perform live onstage. The stage is set in an amusement park's format and the viewers are expected to get a 360-degree experience, reported Soompi.

Who are the nominees for digital album sales?

Big names from the Korean music industry, including BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK, EXO, ITZY and JANNABI, are nominated for the Grand Prize (Bonsang) this year. Here is the complete list of nominations for Bonsang.