South Korean Actor Lee Sang-Bo Found Dead at 44, Police Rule Out Foul Play

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo was found dead at his residence in Pyeongtaek, marking a sudden end to a career that had recently seen signs of recovery. He was 44.

According to police in Gyeonggi Province, Lee's body was discovered by a family member at around 12.40 pm local time on Thursday, March 26. The authorities said that there were no signs of foul play. However, the investigations are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Sunday morning, March 29, at Jungang Funeral Home in Pyeongtaek.

In a statement, his agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), confirmed the news and requested privacy for the bereaved family. The agency added that details surrounding the cause of death would not be disclosed in accordance with the family's wishes.

Lee's passing has also brought renewed attention to a 2022 controversy that briefly overshadowed his career. At the time, he was investigated over alleged drug use after being seen behaving erratically in public. The incident led to his temporary detention and widespread media scrutiny.

However, subsequent tests conducted by the National Forensic Service found no illegal substances in his system. Authorities later clarified that his condition was linked to prescribed medication, including antidepressants and tranquillisers, which he had been taking following a personal loss. The case was formally closed, clearing him of all allegations.

Born in 1981, Lee began his acting journey with the 2006 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo and went on to build a steady career in television. He appeared in a number of popular series, including Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo, and The Elegant Empire. His lead role in Miss Monte-Cristo in 2021 marked a turning point, bringing him wider recognition.

In recent years, Lee had been working to rebuild his career, returning to the screen with The Elegant Empire in 2023. He later signed an exclusive contract with KMG in 2025, signalling a fresh chapter in his professional life.

His sudden death has left fans and colleagues in shock, as the industry mourns the loss of an actor remembered for his resilience and dedication to his craft.