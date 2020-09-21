The date of the mega annual music event Mnet Asian Music Awards, popularly known as MAMA, has been announced. The MAMA 2020 will have many changes this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Here is the complete information available so far about the grand event.

The 22nd edition of MAMA 2020 will be held on December 6. It will be a virtual event as per current notifications. MAMA is one of the biggest music festivities of the year. Previously, it was organized for two to three days in various countries including South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Macau. But this year the events have been restricted to one day and one venue.

Virtual Event to be Held in Paju

The MAMA 2020 event is presented by CJ E&M. Soompi, an entertainment website reported that the representatives of the award ceremony said that this year's untact [virtual] ceremony is a new opportunity. "Asia's greatest music awards show MAMA has always advanced with innovative attempts. We also think of this year's untact ceremony as a new opportunity. Based on the technical skills and know-how that we have built up over time, we will prepare the greatest performances so [MAMA] can shine as the greatest global music festival true to its name," Soompi reported.

According to Ilgan Sports news website, the event is all set to be held at CJ ENM Content World in Paju, South Korea. Thus the international award ceremony is being solely held in South Korea after 11 years. For the grand show, the CJ E&N Content World will be opened on December 1. Reports stated that it was not possible to have the event in Hong Kong or other countries this year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Reports also claimed that the lineup for the vent is not confirmed yet, but according to Koreaboo news website, BTS is said to have confirmed their attendance at the event. Since 2017, the event was hosted by Record of Youth actor Park Bo Gum. But the actor left for his military enlistment and is serving in the Naval wing and will not be available to host the show.

Everything about MAMA Awards

The major South Korean music awards ceremony is an international awards event. Though the majority of the prizes are awarded to K-pop groups and stars, some categories are reserved for other Asian artists. MAMA awards event was organized for the first time in 1999 and was held in South Korea. It was aired on Mnet.

The awards ceremony is modeled after MTV Video Music Awards. It was initially called Mnet Music Video festival. But by mid-2000s the event drew the attention of international audience following the spread of popularity of South Korean music and it started getting aired in China and Japan too. It was renamed as Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in 2009. Since 2010 the ceremony is being held in various countries starting with Macau. In 2011 the event was held in Singapore and then in Hong Kong from 2012 to 2017.

But since 2017, the event was extended for four nights and was held in multiple countries including Hong Kong, Vietnam and Japan. In 2018, MAMA was held in South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong. Last year the event was held at Nagoya Dome in Japan. Thus South Korea will be hosting the complete ceremony after 11 years.