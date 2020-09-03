Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's much awaited drama Record Of Youth will start streaming on tvN from September 7. The Love In the Moonlight actor Park Bo Gum's last drama was Encounter opposite Song Hye Kyo. The drama was released in 2018 making fans wait eagerly for the Record of Youth to watch their favorite star on screen.

The Korean title of the drama is Chungchungirok, directed by Ahn Gil Ho Watcher and Memories of Alhambra fame. The screenplay is by Ha Myung Hee of Temperature of Love fame. The drama will start airing on tvN at 9 p.m. KST from September 7 on Mondays and Tuesdays. The drama will also stream on Netflix.

Park Bo Gum Caught Between Fame And Passion

Record of Youth is about the lives of young people trying to make a name in the field of entertainment. Park Bo Gum plays Sa Hye Joon, a handsome and popular model. But his passion lies in acting. Despite repeated efforts he is not successful in making a name as an actor.

Park So Dam plays the role of An Jung Ha, a budding make-up artist. She believes in hard work and wants to be a renowned make-up artist in the entertainment industry. The plot revolves around Sa Hye Joon and An Jung Ha's struggles to prove their mettle in the entertainment industry. How their struggles bring them together and make them an inseparable part of each other's lives is the main highlight of the drama.

Record of Youth will replace tvN's My Unfamiliar Family and will be followed by Birthcare Center that will air from November, 2020. Byeon Woo Seok, Kwon Soo Hyun also play major roles in the drama. The role of Sa Hye Joon was initially offered to Jang Ki who is a model himself, but he is said to have declined the offer.

Park Bo Gum Navy Enlistment

Park Bo Gum enlisted for Navy on August 31, 2020. He has been chosen for the navy band and will serve as a cultural promotion soldier. Bo Gum will go through six weeks of training before starting his service in the navy. However, his agency had not released the details of location and timing of enlistment and stated that the actor will be quietly enlisting without any events.

"We are currently in a situation where everyone must practice social distancing and be considerate of one another's health, so we ask that you do not visit the actor," stated his agency Blossom Entertainment. Park Bo Gum will be discharged from duty in April 2022.

But before leaving for Navy, Bo Gum gifted his fans with a single All My Love in order to celebrate ninth anniversary of his debut on August 10. The actor-singer also released the album All My Love on August 12.