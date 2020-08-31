Korean Kpop band BTS ruled the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony 2020 with four awards and an energetic performance of their recent hit single Dynamite. BTS was nominated in four sections and has won award in the each category.

MTV VMAs was scheduled to be held at Barclays in New York, but the indoor event was cancelled and instead the performances took place from various outdoor spots in and outside New York. BTS performed their first English language single Dynamite from a stage in South Korea. This was BTS' first ever performance at the MTV VMAs.

BTS won the Best Group, Best K-Pop, Best Pop, and Best Choreography for their song ON. With this BTS has become the first Asian band to win the Best Pop award in MTV VMAs. BTS has also won both Best Group and Best K-Pop awards at the ceremony for the second consecutive year. Both the categories were added in the MTV VMAs last year.

BLACKPINK Wins Song of Summer

Korean girl band BLACKPINK that had broken a number of records on YouTube with its single How You Like That also won an award at the MTV VMAs. It won the Song of Summer award for its single How You Like That. The category is based on fan votes received on social media. This year's voting was held through the Instagram story of MTV's official handle.

There was also a performance by medical workers as a tribute to those fighting against COVID-19 pandemic. A new category of awards Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers Honorees was also presented. These awards were received by Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell, Dr Elvis Francois and Dr William Robinson for their piece Imagine, Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad for Level Up, Lori Marie Key for Amazing Grace and Dr Nate Wood for Lean on Me.

Along with BTS pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande also won four awards out of nine nominations. Miley Cyrus won two awards at MTV VMAs. Here is the list of nominations for BTS and BLACKPINK.

Best Pop

BTS, "On"

Halsey, "You should be sad"

Jonas Brothers, "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, "Intentions"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE, "Oh My God"

BTS, "On"

EXO, "Obsession"

Monsta X, "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"

Tomorrow X Together, "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"

Red Velvet, "Psycho"

Song of the Summer

Blackpink, "How You Like That"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

Miley Cyrus, "Midnight Sky"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake, "Popstar"

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Jack Harlow, "Whats Poppin"

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg, "We Paid"

Dua Lipa, "Break My Heart"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, "Savage (Remix)"

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch, "The Woo"

Saint Jhn, "Roses"

Saweetie, "Tap In"

Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"

Taylor Swift, "Cardigan"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Best Choreography

BTS, "On": Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO and Natti Natasha, "Honey Boo": Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby, "BOP": Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa, "Physical": Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me": Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani, "Motivation": Choreography by Sean Bankhead