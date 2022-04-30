The Sound Of Magic How to Watch, Premiere Date, Spoilers, and More

The Sound Of Magic, an upcoming fictional fantasy drama, will premiere on Netflix Friday, May 6. K-drama fans can watch the drama online on the streaming platform. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and the UK, can stream the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The fantasy music drama is based on a webtoon titled Annarasumanara by Ha Il Kwon. It will revolve around the relationship between a mysterious magician named Rieul and two high school students -- Yoon Ah Yi and Na Il Deung. The magician will appear in front of the students and help them dream again. He will also help them rediscover their goals in life.

Ahead of the premiere, the production team released the character poster of its lead cast members. The first promotional image features Ji Chang Wook as mysterious magician Rieul. The poster highlights his mesmerizing eyes as he curiously looks at a blue butterfly. The caption describes the magician as a person who wants to remain a child forever.

"Thanks to his playfulness and boyishness, he made Rieul's innocence stand out, and he also expressed his character's dual sides well", Director Kim Sung Yoon said.

Choi Sung Eun as Yoon Ah Yi

The second poster introduces Sung Eun as a desperate high school student who is excited and sad at the same time. The text on the stills describes her as a child who is desperate to grow up.

"She's a really good actress who fills the screen even without any lines", writer Choi Sung Eun about the actress' acting skills.

The third image introduces Na Il Deung as a confused teen who meets the mysterious magician unexpectedly. The caption on the poster gives a glimpse of his first conversation with the magician. The high school student asks the magician if he really has ro dream in life.

"The charms of actor Hwang In Yeop and the character Na Il Deung united and showed great synergy," Ji Chang Wook praised the actor.

The Sound Of Magic will Premiere on Netflix Friday, May 6.