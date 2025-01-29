Sorry Not Sorry Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Sorry Not Sorry is an ongoing KBS drama starring Jun So Min, which will air its eighth episode on Thursday (January 30) at 9:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature an awkward and hilariously uncomfortable encounter between Cha Hyun Woo and Ji Song Yi's parents. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime.

Sorry Not Sorry revolves around the life of a woman named Ji Song Yi. She struggles to pay off her home loan after her engagement abruptly breaks off. The story will feature her challenges while trying to pay off her debt by working part-time at various places.

Casts

Jo Yoo Jin wrote the script for this mini-series with Choi Ryong. Min Ji Young directed it. The K-drama features Jun So Min, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hui Ryoung, Choi Daniel, Kim Moo Joon, Woo Kang Min, Kwon Hyuk, and Yoon Ha Bin. So Min portrays Song Yi. Min Jung plays Choi Ha Na, a working mother who is a successful working woman. Hui Ryoung will appear as Ahn Chan Yang, a pottery teacher.

Choi Daniel will feature Choi Hyun Woo, a divorce lawyer who works with the female lead. Moo Joon will portray Kim Yi Ahn, a cafe owner. Woo Kang Min will play Bae Sung Tae, Ha Na's husband. Kwon Hyuk will appear as Seok Jin Ho, Ahn Chan Yang's husband. Ha Bin will play Jay, an impressive child. Sorry Not Sorry aired its first episode on KBS Joy on Thursday (December 5) at 9:00 pm KST.

How to Watch?

Sorry Not Sorry will air its eighth episode on KBS Joy on Thursday (January 30) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Sorry Not Sorry Episode 8:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Sorry Not Sorry episode 8 preview teases an awkward and hilariously uncomfortable encounter between Cha Hyun Woo and Ji Song Yi's parents. Hyun Woo freezes in horror when he sees Song Yi's parents after opening the front door, wearing Song Yi's pink hoodie and pajama pants. The newly released stills show the male lead trying to avoid eye contact with Song Yi's father while sitting with him in the front room.

Viewers can expect to see some funny moments between Song Yi, Hyun Woo, and Song Yi's parents. A promotional still shows the couple stiffly sitting across the table while Song Yi's parents tease them about their relationship.