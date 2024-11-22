Sorry Not Sorry: Everything About Jun So Min Starrer KBS Drama

Sorry Not Sorry is an upcoming KBS drama starring Jun So Min. This mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Ji Song Yi. She struggles to pay off her home loan after her engagement abruptly breaks off. The story will feature the challenges she faces while trying to pay off her debt by working at various places.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Jo Yoo Jin wrote the script for this mini-series with Choi Ryong. Min Ji Young directed it. The K-drama stars Jun So Min, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hui Ryoung, Choi Daniel, Kim Moo Joon, Woo Kang Min, Kwon Hyuk, and Yoon Ha Bin. So Min portrays Song Yi. Min Jung plays Choi Ha Na, a working mother who is a successful working woman. Hui Ryoung will appear as Ahn Chan Yang, a pottery teacher.

Choi Daniel will feature Choi Hyun Woo, a divorce lawyer who works with the female lead. Moo Joon will portray Kim Yi Ahn, a cafe owner. Woo Kang Min will play Bae Sung Tae, Ha Na's husband. Kwon Hyuk will appear as Seok Jin Ho, Ahn Chan Yang's husband. Ha Bin will play Jay, an impressive child.

How to Watch?

Sorry Not Sorry will air its first episode on KBS Joy on Thursday (December 5) at 9:00 pm KST.

