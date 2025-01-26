The Tale Of Lady Ok Stars Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, and Others Share Their Final Thoughts

The Tale Of Lady Ok Stars Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, and others shared their final thoughts about the mini-series ahead of the finale. Ji Yeon said the historical fantasy romance drama helped her receive love from millions of K-drama fans worldwide. Young Woo thanked the director for trusting him with the role of Cheon Seung Hwi. According to Jae Won, the portrayal of Do Gyeom helped him grow as an actor.

"The Tale of Lady Ok was my first historical drama. I was very nervous and anxious, but thanks to all of my co-stars, I learned a lot and had a great experience, so I think I'll remember it for a long time. It was truly an honor to be part of such a great drama. I'm truly grateful to all, especially the viewers who gave us love," cast member Yeonwoo said.

The Tale Of Lady Ok, starring Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo, will air its last episode on JTBC TV on Sunday (January 26) at 10:30 PM KST. It follows runaway slave Goo Deok Yi and narrates her survival con game as she fakes everything, including her husband. The mini-series features Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, and Kim Jae Won. It premiered on JTBC on Saturday (November 30) at 10:30 PM KST.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Kocowa.

'Warm Reviews'

Ji Yeon said she received warm reviews from the viewers for portraying slave Goo Deok in the historical fantasy romance drama. According to the cast member, The Tale of Lady Ok surprised her, especially when she saw many people investing their time in Ok Tae Young.

"Even as I was playing Ok Tae Young, I found myself rooting for her. Because she's a character for whom I felt deep affection, I think [playing her] was all the more special. Many people gave me warm reviews that became a source of strength for me, so I was happy every day while the drama was airing. I'm grateful that I started 2025 while receiving love from so many people. I think I've gained the motivation that will be my driving force as I live out this new year. I wish all lots of good fortune in the new year," she said.

Young Woo explained how this mini-series helped him gain several experiences. The actor said he will remember the drama for a long time because it helped him receive lots of love from people worldwide.

"While preparing for this drama, I went through many experiences I will remember for a long time. Thanks to the admirable character of Seung Hwi, I think I received lots of interest. I would like to once again thank the director for trusting me with this role, and because everyone [who worked on the drama] spent so much time pondering it and poured so much love into it, I'm happy that the drama ended up receiving lots of love from many people. I hope the drama will remain in viewers' hearts as a warm memory," the cast member shared.