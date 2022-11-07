Sophia Rosing: Drunk University of Kentucky Student Arrested After She Is Caught on Camera Racially Abusing 2 Black Students [WATCH]

A University of Kentucky student was arrested on Sunday after she was caught on camera attacking a Black student worker and using racial slurs repeatedly. Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested on Sunday morning at a campus dorm for calling Kylah Spring, a black student employee at the university "n***** b****" and physically attacking him in public.

She reportedly also physically abused a police officer during her arrest and used abusive language. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, she faces charges of intoxication in a public space, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police officer and fourth-degree assault. She was held on a $10,000 bond.

Racial Abuser

According to Spring, who was manning the front desk of the university's Boyd Hall, Rosing, a white woman, came in while looking quite inebriated. Also, a video posted on social media shows Rosing struggling to stand as she attempted to hit Spring.

The video shows Rosing soon referring to Spring as a "n***** b***" as Spring tries to hold her back. "Could you stop please?" Spring asks Rosing after she manages to escape Spring's gasp.

"Nope," Rosing responds simply, before Spring tries to grab her again.

When Rosing keeps using the racial epithet, Spring exclaims, "Oh, Jesus, I don't get paid enough for this."

However, Rosing repeatedly replies, "Exactly, and you're a n***** and a b****," until an off-camera voice informs Spring, "I've got this all on video."

According to a second video, Rosing attempted to punch another black student and kick Spring when the other black student and Spring tried to convince Rosing to sit in a chair.

In the end, a white male officer is seen arresting and handcuffing Rosing in the dorm while she is still repeating the racial epithet while struggling to maintain her balance.

Rosing is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

Hating Her Fellow Student

Later, Spring said in a TikTok video that when she attempted to check on the woman, she was assaulted and subjected to nasty abuse instead. "I worked a shift tonight where I was assaulted and called a n*****, and someone said other racial slurs towards me," she began.

Spring said that the incident started around 1 am when she saw Rosing coming into Boyd Hall. She said that Rosing didn't look like a resident so she decided not to open the door for her.

However, when Rosing finally reached the lobby, she stumbled as she walked toward the elevator -- which she started talking to, Spring said.

"It is a part of our job that if we see a student that's like very drunk, we are to call an RA to... write a report," Spring said.

"So I reach my head out of the desk area, and I ask the girl 'Are you OK?'" Spring recounted, 'and she stared at me and started to call me a n*****.'

Spring said that she then called the RA and tried to stop Rosing from taking the elevator, as she also could not show her ID, which is required to enter the building.

"And so I jumped in, I tried to move her off to the side, and she just kept going "No n*****, you're a b****, you're a n*****, do my chores b****. And she kept doing that as I was trying to sit her down."

Condemning the incident, the University of Kentucky issued a statement Sunday morning.

"Early this morning, a disturbing incident was captured on video in a residence hall," the university said. "The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously."

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will not tolerate behavior that threatens it," the University of Kentucky said.

University of Kentucky President Eli Kapiluto also sent a message to the university community, saying a full investigation would be conducted. , said more needs to be done.

Spring said more needs to be done to ensure that students do not face racist attacks on campus in the future.