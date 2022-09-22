University of Iowa Student Arrested for Kicking Projector After Getting Triggered By Kamala Harris Meme

A University of Iowa student was arrested on Tuesday night after kicking a projector and yelling profanity at the audience during a Turning Point USA event at the university.

UI invited Benny Johnson, a contributor of the conservative non-profit student organisation, to speak at the event on their campus.

'Meme Wars'

The event, titled "Meme Wars," was a light-hearted speech focusing on how conservatives can win the culture war by posting effective memes that show the ridiculousness and hypocrisy of the left.

As Johnson was playing a meme in response to the left's outrage of conservative governors sending illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, the presentation was disrupted by a student identified as Travell Wright.

Johnson was showing the group the a meme video of Vice President Kamala Harris reaction to seeing a bus full of migrants as a mariachi band player played music on the projector when Wright rushed in, kicked the projector off of its stand, and yelled "Racist a** sh*t, f**k you!" at Johnson before leaving the room.

Wright Charged with Disorderly Conduct

In a later Tweet, Wright is seen being arrested by University of Iowa Police Department outside of Catlett Residence Hall. Wright was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing lawful assembly. He also received the offense of criminal mischief in the 5th degree.

This is not the first time Wright has attached TPUSA property, according to the organization. "In August, this same student approached a TPUSA table on campus and started banging on it with his skateboard. The university police had to be called, and when they arrived told the students to leave because they were harassing the TPUSA chapter members," the TPUSA said.

Chris Brewer, UI Public Relations Manager, wrote in the email to The Daily Iowan that membership and participation in student organizations are subject to the UI's policy on human rights and nondiscrimination statement.

"In addition, the establishment of registered student organizations and their activities are protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States," Brewer wrote.