Who is Amanda Ellis? Mississippi Doctor Fired After She is Caught on Video Saying She's About to Get 'Ghetto N****r Drunk'

A Mississippi Doctor of Nursing has been fired after a video of her making racist remarks emerged on social media.

Amanda Ellis, a doctor of nursing practice from Madison, Mississippi, sparked online outrage after a video of her saying she's about to get "ghetto n****r drunk" was shared by popular Instagram account @blackwithnochaser.

'Put Your Phone Down Before I Turn Into a Ghetto N****r'

The video, which appears to have been taken at a party, Ellis can be seen holding a drink in her hand as she tells her friends she's about to get "ghetto n****r drunk," prompting her friends to laugh.

"Put your phone down before I turn into a ghetto n****r," she reiterates before one of her friends is heard saying, "Amanda's acting crazy y'all!"

"Look, she is ghetto!" says another as the room collectively explodes in hysterical laughter. Watch the clip below:

"Outside of the obvious remarks which are very clearly racist and her use of a phrase that is nonsensically prescribed to a race of people - the real harm of this video is that the woman identified making these comments, Amanda L. Ellis is a medical care provider and Doctor of Nursing Practice in Mississippi- the Blackest state in America working in counties and cities that are sometimes 70-80% Black," @blackwithnochaser wrote in the caption.

Outrage on Social Media

The video instantly went viral with more than 183,000 views and hundreds of comments from viewers who called Ellis out over her behavior.

"It sickens me that people like this exist, especially in healthcare. Report her to the state board of nursing," wrote one user, while another commented, "I can't stress this enough. I want to tell it from the mountain top. WE NEED MORE POC IN MEDICINE AND SO MANY OTHER CRUCIAL FIELDS."

Some users even directed their criticism towards Ellis' companions who encouraged Ellis' racist antics.

"Sounds like some more people in that room need be exposed," opined one user.

"Also, giant EFF YOU to the people laughing in the video too. I hate this world," said another.

Ellis Fired from Ovation Wellness

In the wake of the viral video, the company that Ellis worked for, Ovation Wellness, released a statement saying that Ellis' remarks do not represent the company's views and that she was fired with immediate effect.

"Last night through social media we were made aware of a video of one of our employees making racist remarks. The comments and actions on that video in no way represent our organization and we immediately fired this individual upon discovery," the wellness center said in a statement posted on its Instagram page.

"Ovation Wellness works to create a safe and inclusive environment for all employees and especially our patients. We are working to address this issue with everyone. There is no excuse for this and we will use this to be a better company going forward. Thank you!"