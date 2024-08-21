Sophia Leone Cause of Death: Adult Film Star Died of Accidental Overdose after Struggling with Suicidal Thoughts and Bouts of Heavy Drinking

Adult film star Sophia Leone died of an accidental drug overdose, authorities announced on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was found unresponsive in her Albuquerque home on March 1. Her mother later revealed that she had struggled suicidal thoughts and bouts of heavy drinking in the past.

Police also initially ruled Leone's death as "suspicious" and "unusual," though no signs of trauma were found on her body. However, Albuquerque police have now reportedly told TMZ that toxicology reports have confirmed Leone's death was due to an accidental overdose. The specific substances involved have not been disclosed. The Miami native entered the adult film industry in 2014 and appeared in over 80 scenes.

High on Drugs, Killed Self

Leone's stepfather, Mike Romero, confirmed her death through a GoFundMe page, where he described her as a caring friend to those who knew her. He wrote, "Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1, 2024, by her family."

The Latina actress reportedly started her career in the porn industry before turning 20 and had amassed a net worth of over a million dollars.

Leone was discovered by an agent while attending a music festival in Miami. After researching the industry, she chose to pursue a career in adult films.

Her talent agency, 101 Modeling, mourned Leone's untimely death by describing her as a "beautiful spirit who touched many of us." They clarified that Leone did not die by suicide and that her death is being treated as a "home invasion homicide."

Industry Still Shocked

In one of her last posts, Leone encouraged her followers to find joy in the world around them. It was a poignant message, and notably, she was fully clothed in this final post on the platform although she was known for posting only racy and semi-nude photos.

Leone's death marks the fourth tragic loss in the adult film industry this year, following the death of Kagney Linn Karter, Jesse Jane, and Thaina Fields.

Another adult film star Emily Willis is hospitalized in critical condition and said to be on ventilator support. Her father has said that she is in vegetative coma and unresponsive at hospital since February 5. Emily had suffered a cardiac arrest after spending eight days in rehab.