Heidi Klum Spotted on Beach in Nothing but Just Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms as She Packs in PDA With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum showcased her supermodel figure by going topless on the beach with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in St. Barts on Sunday. The 51-year-old supermodel, often labeled a 'cougar' due to the 17-year age difference with 34-year-old Kaulitz, bared almost everything while lounging in just a thong bikini bottom. The photos have since gone viral on social media.

The German beauty exuded natural allure as she playfully danced in the surf and sand. Tom was seen holding the TV host in an affectionate embrace during their lively swim, sharing a sweet kiss as they savored the moment. This beach outing comes after Heidi's recent Instagram post marking their five-year anniversary.

Topless Klum Stuns

The romance between the "Project Runway" alum and Tokio Hotel guitarist first caught the public's eye in March 2018, when they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss while leaving a Lorraine Schwartz launch party, walking arm-in-arm.

Their relationship quickly deepened, leading to Kaulitz's proposal by December 2018.

Seven months later, the couple married in a private ceremony, followed by a lavish celebration in Capri, Italy, in August 2019. After their wedding, Tom embraced his role as a stepfather, helping Klum raise her children.

Klum has a daughter, Leni, from her previous relationship with Flavio Briatore, and sons Henry, Johan, and Lou from her marriage to Seal, which lasted from 2005 to 2014.

Seal also adopted Leni, now 20, when she was just five years old.

Meanwhile, Heidi's recent topless outing follows her statement that she's unapologetic about sharing topless or nearly naked photos.

Naked Attraction

She also said that there's a "strategy" behind her fondness for showcasing her figure. She said, "I'm super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, 'Mom, I have a friend coming over,'" she told People in 2023.

"As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on," Heidi explained. "But if no one is there, suns out buns out. I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic."

She added: "When I do America's Got Talent, most of the time I sit behind a desk, so it's really from the waist up. So, I look for something that is of interest around here.

"And usually, I like to have Hans and Franz on a good display," she joked while motioning at her breasts.

She also emphasizes that she takes fitness and diet seriously to maintain her toned physique.

In a 2021 interview with Body and Soul, she said, "I try to eat super healthy. We eat around 6 to 6:30 pm, and having home-cooked meals, knowing what you're eating, is super important."

"I love healthy food; I don't really eat much junk. I like to be fit and I like to feel fit. I know that when I gained a little bit [of weight]... I felt sluggish. I was like, 'No, I have to get back into shape.'"