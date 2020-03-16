Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, was expected to arrive this holiday season but the coronavirus outbreak has left the system's fate hanging in the balance. While we wait for some clarity regarding the upcoming console's release, there is a new leak that suggests that the PlayStation 5 DualShock controller will contain a revolutionary feature that could change the way we game.

PS5 to feature a touchscreen display

A new patent filed by Sony for its PS5 controller reveals a removable touch screen display that players can use for special actions in the game. The filing reveals that the new display will either replace the touchpad or will come included as an add-on feature to the pad.

The display will apparently display tactical information to gamers. For example, it can be used for special in-game actions or to show text, menus, maps or other important in-game information.

The patent demonstrates this ability by showing the Huldra Shop from the "God of War" game on the detachable touch screen controller display (image below). In addition, the patent also suggests the possibility of including Braille support on the display for visually impaired players.

That said, a removable display panel on the PlayStation 5 Dualshock controller seems like an exciting feature that gamers would be more than happy to have. It will definitely improve the gameplay experience should Sony choose to go ahead with it.

Speaking of ifs, it goes without saying that companies file patents all the time but it is not necessary that they do make it to the final product. We have also seen patents filed by Sony to include sensors on the PS5 controllers that can detect players' sweat and heart rate to "modify user experience" but until there is official confirmation from Sony, you need to take it with a grain of salt.

DualShock 5 controller's confirmed features

What we do know, however, is that the PS5 controller will include haptic feedback that will replace the PS4's rumble technology. The haptic feedback feature will allow the controller to deliver vibrations or movements that replicate a real-life touch experience and therefore provide a more immersive experience.

The PS5 controller will also feature adaptive triggers that Sony says have "been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2)". These adaptive triggers will allow developers to program the resistance of the triggers to simulate actions more accurately.

We expect to hear more about the PlayStation 5 and its fancy new controller later this year. Sony is currently struggling with production delays thanks to the factory shutdowns in China amid the coronavirus outbreak that could push the upcoming console's release to next year, as reported by IBT.