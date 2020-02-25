As we approach a new generation of consoles, the new systems' controllers also undergo a redesign with features like analogue sticks, rumble technology, and wireless connectivity added over the years. Now, it seems like Sony is taking things to a whole new level with the PS5 controller.

A new patent filed by Sony may have revealed some rather interesting features for the PlayStation 5's DualShock 5 controller. According to the patent, the upcoming console's controller could use "biofeedback" to "modify user experience," with data obtained from gamers' hands while they're playing games.

Detect sweat, heart rate to change gaming experience

The patent filing reveals how a controller could measure biometric data from a player's hand, including perspiration and heart rate. Based on this information, the PS5 will then alter the gamer's experience and while no examples are mentioned in the document, there have been suggestions that such tech could be used to change the difficulty level on a game if it's too stressful or ramp up the scares in the case of a horror title if your heart-rate doesn't flutter much.

Sony has also noted that virtual reality is becoming increasingly popular, and providing an immersive experience to gamers is more important now than it has ever been and this "biofeedback" technology could be used to make VR titles much more intense. However, there are reports claiming that the company is working on finger tracking for VR, eliminating the need for a controller entirely.

It's important to note that while Sony has filed a patent for the technology to be used on the PS5's DualShock 5 controller, tech companies file patents all the time but not all of them make it through to the final product.

DualShock 5 controller's confirmed features

What we do know, however, is that the PS5 controller will include haptic feedback that will replace the PS4's rumble technology. The haptic feedback feature will allow the controller to deliver vibrations or movements that replicate a real-life touch experience and therefore provide a more immersive experience.

The PS5 controller will also feature adaptive triggers which Sony says have "been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2)". These adaptive triggers will allow developers to program the resistance of the triggers to simulate actions more accurately.

We expect to hear more about the PlayStation 5 and its fancy new controller later this year. Although, rumour has it that Sony is currently struggling to keep costs down. We could be looking at a much higher price tag than the last few console generations.

As far as the upcoming console's release date is concerned, it is not yet clear. As we previously reported, rumours suggested a February date for the PS5's reveal but that doesn't look very likely at the point, The new prevailing theory is that the PS5 reveal event will take place in March, but that remains to be seen as well.