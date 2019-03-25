Sony announced that the first State of Play livestream will start this coming March 25. Sony will confirm some new software coming to Sony consoles on this new program. Here's what we know about this.

According to the official PlayStation Blog, the State of Play livestream will be the source of "updates and announcements" for the PS4 and PS VR releases. So far, software has been confirmed for this first livestream. "Trailers, game announcements, and new gameplay footage" were also confirmed.

For now, we'll just have to wait for the actual livestream to see what Sony has in store for its fans.

Many fans are waiting for Sony exclusives and other titles that have gone radio silent on their public updates. Titles such as Naughty Dog's "The Last Of Us 2," and Kojima Productions' "Death Stranding" need to update their fans of their progress and their development. At best, fans would like to receive some important information, such as the release date or even a new trailer for the upcoming games, to continue looking forward to it.

As of 2019, large titles such as Capcom's "Devil May Cry 5" and Square Enix's "Kingdom Hearts 3" have taken the lead in their release months when it comes to sales and overall hype.

Meanwhile, the From Software-Activision project, "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" was just released earlier this week and could be a rival for the "Devil May Cry 5" release. After this State of Play livestream, fans will be sure to have another set of games to look forward to in the latter half of this year.

The upcoming livestream can be watched on most social media as Sony confirmed that it will be shown on their official Twitch, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. All fans need to do is stay updated at around 2 p.m. PST on March 25 to see what announcements will Sony make during the event.

Sony seems to have styled this livestream similarly to the "Nintendo Direct" from the Nintendo Switch developers.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.