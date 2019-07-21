After the Song-Song couple announced their divorce, the fans want to know more about their lives, what they doing and where they are now. Reports revealed that after the split, the South Korean actor Song Joong-ki left the house where the couple used to live.

Currently, he is staying with his family, while the actress Song Hye-kyo has moved into a luxury villa in the UN Village, one of Korea's richest communities and attending overseas schedules.

The world-famous couple made their relationship official after the release of TV series Descendants of the Sun but as per the reports, the pair's first meeting was during the shooting of 'That Winter, the Wind Blows,' which starred Jo In Sung and Hye Kyo.

The agencies, which represent Joong-ki and Hye-kyo announced in June that the K-TV starts have decided to be separated and the actor had requested the divorce in court. In a statement, it was clearly revealed that the marriage was called off because of "personality differences."

The local media reported that over a week after the separation, application the 37-year-old actress attended an event for a cosmetics brand in China as well as a promotional event for the French jeweller Chaumet in Monaco of which she is their Asian ambassador.

Later she was also spotted while wearing a beautiful dinner gown sitting next to Hollywood actress Natalie Portman and Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova. She was also captured in photos while laughing during that event.

Some people criticized her "moved-on" behaviour as one of them said, "Divorce isn't a crime but how can you smile and try to look pretty as if nothing happened?"

On the other hand, Joong-ki's agency announced that the actor would be taking time out from public events for the moment.