Song Kang, Han So Hee Romantic Drama 'Nevertheless' to Stream on Netflix; Here are The Details

Song Kang is back with another drama after stealing the audience's heart with amazing performance in the drama Navillera. The Love Alarm actor has been paired with World Of The Married actress Han So Hee. Here is all you need to know about Nevertheless from cast to streaming details.

JTTBC drama Nevertheless will be released worldwide on streaming platform Netflix. The drama will premiere on June 19 on JTBC at 11 PM KST. Thus the drama will air two days in a week (Saturdays and Sundays) occupying the time slot of the drama Undercover. The first episode will be available on Netflix, a day later, i.e. on June 20. Nevertheless is a 10-episode drama based on the webtoon I Know Why.

Nevertheless: Dating VS Love

Nevertheless also stars Chae Jong Hyeop in the main role apart from Song Kang and Han Seo Hee. The drama is a story of two adults who have completely different views on love. It tells the story of Yoo Na Bi (played by Han Seo Hee), a woman who has lost trust in men and love after being cheated on, but wants to move on. Song Kang plays Park Jae Eon, a playboy who does not believe in commitments and even stays away from dating and is comfortable with those who have no strings attached to him.

Jae Eon keeps a distance from everyone and does not reveal his true feelings. But when he meets Yoo Na Bi, he wants to tell her everything and his heart goes out for her. But Yoo Na Bi just wants to date him but doesn't want to fall in love. But her feelings towards Jae Eon grow stronger as he challenges her decision to stay aloof.

Complete Cast of JTBC Drama

The drama is directed by Kim Ga Ram of Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency fame; and written by Jung Won of Dating Class fame, who has also written for the original webtoon of the drama. Enjoy watching Nevertheless on Netflix.

The list if supporting actors include Chae Jong Hyeop (playing the role of Yang Do Hyeok), Han Eu Ddeum (Min Young), Kim Min Gwi (Nam Kyu Hyun), Lee Yeol Eum (Yoon Seol A) Yang Hye Ji (Oh Bit Na) Lee Seung Hyub (Joo Hyuk), Lee Ho Jung (Yoon Sol), Seo Hye Won (Jang Se Young), Yoon Sa Bong (Yoo Jung Suk), Lee Tae Hee (Sung Yoon), Lee Jung Ha (Kim Eun Han).