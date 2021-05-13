Baeksang Arts Awards 2021 Winners List: Shin Ha Kyun Wins Best Actor Award, 'Beyond Evil' Best Drama

The 57th edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards was held without a live audience for the second time in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions. The grand event held at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) was attended by top notch actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. The award is instituted by Ilgan Sports and JTBC Plus, affiliates of the JoongAng Ilbo, to honour the talents from the film, theatre, and television industries.

Hosts of the show Bae Suzy and Shin Dong Yup looked stunning in black gown and off-white suit respectively. Here is the list of winners of Baeksang Arts Awards 2021. [List is being updated as and when the awards are announced.

Winners of Baeksang Awards 2021

Best New Actor:

Kim Young Dae – The Penthouse

Na In Woo – 2TV River Where the Moon Rises

Nam Yoon Su – Extracurricular

Song Kang – Sweet Home

Lee Do Hyun – 18 Again - WINNER

Best New Actress:

Kim Hyun Soo – The Penthouse

Park Gyu Young – Sweet Home

Park Ju Hyun – Extracurricular -WINNER

Lee Joo Young – Times

Choi Sung Eun – Beyond Evil

Best Actor:

Kim Soo Hyun – It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Song Joong Ki – Vincenzo

Shin Ha Kyun – Beyond Evil - WINNER

Uhm Ki Joon – The Penthouse

Lee Joon Gi – Flower of Evil

Best Actress:

Kim So Yeon – The Penthouse - WINNER

Kim So Hyun – TV River Where the Moon Rises

Seo Ye Ji – It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Shin Hye Sun – Mr. Queen

Uhm Ji Won – Birthcare Center

Best Supporting Actor:

Kim Seon Ho – Start-Up

Kim Ji Hoon – Flower of Evil

Oh Jung Se – Its's Okay to Not Be Okay -WINNER

Lee Hee Joon – Mouse

Choi Dae Hoon – Beyond Evil

Best Supporting Actress:

Park Ha Sun – Birthcare Center

Shin Eun Kyung – The Penthouse

Yeom Hye Ran – The Uncanny Counter - WINNER

Jang Young Nam – It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Cha Chung Hwa – Mr. Queen

Best Male Entertainer:

Moon Se Yoon – Days and 1 Night, Comedy TV Delicious Guys

Shin Dong Yup – Immortal Song, SBS My Ugly Duckling

Yoo Jae Suk – How Do You Play?, tvN Sixth Sense

Lee Seung Gi – Master in the House, Netflix Busted Season 3 - WINNER

Jo Se Ho – Yoo Quiz on the Block

Best Female Entertainer:

Kim Sook – Where Is My Home, KBS joy Love Naggers

Song Eun Yi – Nice Alone, KBS 2TV Problem Child in House

Jang Do Yeon – I Live Alone (Home Alone), JTBC Don't Be the First One! - WINNER

Jaejae – Nice Alone, TVING Girls' High School Mystery Class

Hong Hyun Hee – The Manager, Channel A My Golden Kids

Best Drama:

JTBC's Beyond Evil - WINNER

tvN's It's Okay to Not Be Okay

tvN's Flower of Evil

tvN's My Unfamiliar Family

Netflix's Extracurricular

Best Variety Show:

KakaoTV's March of the Ants

MBC's How Do You Play? - WINNER

JTBC's Sing Again

tvN's You Quiz on the Block

SBS Legendary Stage Archive K

Best Educational Show:

EBS' Architectural Exploration – House Season 3

SBS' The Story of That Day In Which The Tail Bites The Tail (literal title)

KBS' Archive Project – Modern Korea 2 - WINNER

JTBC's Differential Class

SBS' Battle of the Century: AI vs Human

MOVIES

Best New Actor

Kim Do Yoon – Peninsula

Ryu Soo Young – Steel Rain 2: Summit

Park Seung Joon – Moving On

Lee Bong Geun – The Singer

Hong Kyung – Innocence - WINNER

Best New Actress

Park So Yi – Deliver Us From Evil

Shin Hye Sun – Innocence

Jang Yoon Joo – Three Sisters

f(x)'s Krystal – More Than Family

Choi Jung Woon – Moving On - WINNER

Best Actor

Byun Yo Han – The Book of Fish

Sol Kyung Gu – The Book of Fish

Yoo Ah In – Voice of Silence - WINNER

Lee Jung Jae – Deliver Us from Evil

Jo Jin Woong – Me and Me

Best Actress

Go Ah Sung – Samjin Company English Class

Kim Hye Soo – The Day I Died: Unclosed Case

Moon So Ri – Three Sisters

Ye Soo Jung – An Old Lady

Jeon Jong Seo – The Call

Best Supporting Actor

Goo Gyo Hwan – Peninsula

Park Sung Min – Deliver Us from Evil - WINNER

Shin Jung Geun – Steel Rain 2: Summit

Yoo Jae Myung – Voice of Silence

Heo Joon Ho – Innocence

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun Young – Three Sisters - WINNER

Bae Jong Ok – Innocence

Lee Re – Peninsula

Esom – Samjin Company English Class

Lee Jung Eun – The Day I Died: Unclosed Case

Best Film

Moving On

Deliver Us from Evil

Samjin Company English Class

Voice of Silence

The Book of Fish



