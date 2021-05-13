Baeksang Arts Awards 2021 Winners List: Shin Ha Kyun Wins Best Actor Award, 'Beyond Evil' Best Drama

The 57th edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards was held without a live audience for the second time in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions. The grand event held at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) was attended by top notch actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. The award is instituted by Ilgan Sports and JTBC Plus, affiliates of the JoongAng Ilbo, to honour the talents from the film, theatre, and television industries.
Hosts of the show Bae Suzy and Shin Dong Yup looked stunning in black gown and off-white suit respectively. Here is the list of winners of Baeksang Arts Awards 2021. [List is being updated as and when the awards are announced.
Winners of Baeksang Awards 2021
Best New Actor:
Kim Young Dae – The Penthouse
Na In Woo – 2TV River Where the Moon Rises
Nam Yoon Su – Extracurricular
Song Kang – Sweet Home
Lee Do Hyun – 18 Again - WINNER
Best New Actress:
Kim Hyun Soo – The Penthouse
Park Gyu Young – Sweet Home
Park Ju Hyun – Extracurricular -WINNER
Lee Joo Young – Times
Choi Sung Eun – Beyond Evil
Best Actor:
Kim Soo Hyun – It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Song Joong Ki – Vincenzo
Shin Ha Kyun – Beyond Evil - WINNER
Uhm Ki Joon – The Penthouse
Lee Joon Gi – Flower of Evil
Best Actress:
Kim So Yeon – The Penthouse - WINNER
Kim So Hyun – TV River Where the Moon Rises
Seo Ye Ji – It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Shin Hye Sun – Mr. Queen
Uhm Ji Won – Birthcare Center
Best Supporting Actor:
Kim Seon Ho – Start-Up
Kim Ji Hoon – Flower of Evil
Oh Jung Se – Its's Okay to Not Be Okay -WINNER
Lee Hee Joon – Mouse
Choi Dae Hoon – Beyond Evil
Best Supporting Actress:
Park Ha Sun – Birthcare Center
Shin Eun Kyung – The Penthouse
Yeom Hye Ran – The Uncanny Counter - WINNER
Jang Young Nam – It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Cha Chung Hwa – Mr. Queen
Best Male Entertainer:
Moon Se Yoon – Days and 1 Night, Comedy TV Delicious Guys
Shin Dong Yup – Immortal Song, SBS My Ugly Duckling
Yoo Jae Suk – How Do You Play?, tvN Sixth Sense
Lee Seung Gi – Master in the House, Netflix Busted Season 3 - WINNER
Jo Se Ho – Yoo Quiz on the Block
Best Female Entertainer:
Kim Sook – Where Is My Home, KBS joy Love Naggers
Song Eun Yi – Nice Alone, KBS 2TV Problem Child in House
Jang Do Yeon – I Live Alone (Home Alone), JTBC Don't Be the First One! - WINNER
Jaejae – Nice Alone, TVING Girls' High School Mystery Class
Hong Hyun Hee – The Manager, Channel A My Golden Kids
Best Drama:
JTBC's Beyond Evil - WINNER
tvN's It's Okay to Not Be Okay
tvN's Flower of Evil
tvN's My Unfamiliar Family
Netflix's Extracurricular
Best Variety Show:
KakaoTV's March of the Ants
MBC's How Do You Play? - WINNER
JTBC's Sing Again
tvN's You Quiz on the Block
SBS Legendary Stage Archive K
Best Educational Show:
EBS' Architectural Exploration – House Season 3
SBS' The Story of That Day In Which The Tail Bites The Tail (literal title)
KBS' Archive Project – Modern Korea 2 - WINNER
JTBC's Differential Class
SBS' Battle of the Century: AI vs Human
MOVIES
Best New Actor
Kim Do Yoon – Peninsula
Ryu Soo Young – Steel Rain 2: Summit
Park Seung Joon – Moving On
Lee Bong Geun – The Singer
Hong Kyung – Innocence - WINNER
Best New Actress
Park So Yi – Deliver Us From Evil
Shin Hye Sun – Innocence
Jang Yoon Joo – Three Sisters
f(x)'s Krystal – More Than Family
Choi Jung Woon – Moving On - WINNER
Best Actor
Byun Yo Han – The Book of Fish
Sol Kyung Gu – The Book of Fish
Yoo Ah In – Voice of Silence - WINNER
Lee Jung Jae – Deliver Us from Evil
Jo Jin Woong – Me and Me
Best Actress
Go Ah Sung – Samjin Company English Class
Kim Hye Soo – The Day I Died: Unclosed Case
Moon So Ri – Three Sisters
Ye Soo Jung – An Old Lady
Jeon Jong Seo – The Call
Best Supporting Actor
Goo Gyo Hwan – Peninsula
Park Sung Min – Deliver Us from Evil - WINNER
Shin Jung Geun – Steel Rain 2: Summit
Yoo Jae Myung – Voice of Silence
Heo Joon Ho – Innocence
Best Supporting Actress
Kim Sun Young – Three Sisters - WINNER
Bae Jong Ok – Innocence
Lee Re – Peninsula
Esom – Samjin Company English Class
Lee Jung Eun – The Day I Died: Unclosed Case
Best Film
Moving On
Deliver Us from Evil
Samjin Company English Class
Voice of Silence
The Book of Fish