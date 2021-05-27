Song Joong Ki to Star Opposite Bae Suzy in Upcoming Drama 'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family'?

After an amazing performance in mafia drama Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki is gearing up to finalize his next project on small screen. He has been receiving many offers and the latest offer that the Vincenzo actor is positively looking at is The Youngest Son Of The Chabeol Family.

Reacting to the news, Song Joong Ki's agency HiSTORY D&C stated on May 27: "Song Joong Ki is currently looking over the script for the drama The Youngest Son of a Chaebol Family. The drama is based on the web novel of the same title. If Song Joong Ki finalizes the drama, he will play the role of youngest son of the chabeol family, who makes an entry into the family to take revenge.

The drama tells the story of a man who works honestly for the well-being of a Chabeol family for more than 10 years. But after selfless service all he gets is betrayal. He is framed for embezzlement, and pronounced legally dead by the family. Thus, he enters the family as the youngest son and executes his revenge plan.

The drama is expected to air on JTBC in the first half of 2022. The production is slated to begin in the second half of 2021. According to MyDramalist, Title of the drama has not been finalized yet thus it is also known as The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family, Chaebol Family's Youngest Son and The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate. The drama will have 20 episodes and will be directed by Jeong Dae Yun of W and I'm Not A Robot Fame. Kim Tae Hee of Designated Survivor and A Beautiful Mind fame will write the screenplay.

Song Joong Ki to Act Opposite Suzy?

Reports claimed that Vagabond actress Bae Suzy is being offered the role of female lead in the drama. The news is not confirmed and no statement has been released by the singer-actress' agency Management SOOP in this regard.

But netiznes are already rooting for the couple and have demanded that they would love to see Song Joong Ki and Suzy together in the drama. Bae Suzy's latest drama was Start-Up that also starred Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho.

Work-wise Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik starrer movie Wonderland is awaiting the theatrical release. The movie was supposed to release in April 2021 but has been postponed. Meanwhile, filming of Song Joong Ki's movie Bogota (that was halted due to COVID-19) restrictions) is likely to begin in the second half of 2021.