Is Bae Suzy Really Working in Shankar's Indian Film Starring Ram Charan?

For over a month now, there has been buzz about South Korean actress Bae Suzy making her debut in an Indian movie. Rumours were rife that she was approached to play a female lead in noted filmmaker Shankar's next movie which will have Ram Charan Teja in the lead role.

Both the Korean and Indian media had speculated that Bae Suzy was keen to star in the film although she was yet to sign on the project on the dotted lines. Even after a month, there is no clarity either from the makers and the actress.

Bae Suzy's Loss in Rashmika's Gain?

Going by the latest buzz in the Indian media, Bae Suzy is not part of the multilingual film. It looks like the deal has failed to materialise and the offer has gone to Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Considering the Covid-19 situation and lockdown restrictions, Rashmika Mandanna looks like the better choice as not only she will be paid lesser than the international actress, but also the Geetha Govindam girl will be easily available than Bae, who has to travel from South Korea.

Nonetheless, the fans of Bae Suzy are still hoping that the actress will somehow be part of the project, which is billed as a pan-Asian film.

In recent history, British actress Amy Jackson had entered the Indian film industry and earned quite a popularity among the cine-goers.

Period Film

The forthcoming movie is said to be a period flick which will be shot in 3D format. The pan-Asian flick is being made with the budget of Indian Rs 150 crore ($2,00,18,550 US dollars). The movie is being funded by a well-known South Indian producer Dil Raju on the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. This is his landmark 50th flick.

In a press release, he said, "I am extremely happy and elated to collaborate with India's finest actor- Ram Charan and director Shankar Shanmugam. We are bringing this movie to PAN India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses."