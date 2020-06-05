South Korea's hallyu star Song Joong Ki has confirmed to have stepped down from his upcoming movie Season of You and Me. He will be leaving the cast of the film due to conflicts in his schedules. Song Joong Ki's agency History D&C issued a statement in this regard on Friday, June 5, and said that the actor is dropping out of the movie due to the unexpected scheduling conflicts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Song Joong Ki is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has been confirmed about his new schedule. Currently, the actor is planning to concentrate on the promotion of his sci-fi movie Space Sweepers. The movie is all set for the summer premiere, reported AllKpop.

Missing The Chance to Play Yoo Jae Ha

In May, it was announced that Song Joong Ki would play legendary musician Yoo Jae Ha in the movie Season of You and Me. The shooting was to start after completing the shooting for the current movie Bogota. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of Bogota has been pushed to the next year, affecting the actor's schedule.

Song Joong Ki returned to Korea in the end of March along with the entire cast and crew of Bogota from Colombia where the movie was being shot, as COVID-19 cases were on the rise. With this prior committed project delaying, it was not possible for Song Joong Ki to adjust the dates for the movie Seasons of You and Me.

Busy Promoting Space Sweepers, Waiting For Bogota

Recently, there were rumors that Song Joong Ki has opted out of the movie Bogota. There were also reports that the movie Bogota has been shelved. But clarifying that the reports are false Song Joong Ki's agency said that the shooting has been halted till next year due to unavoidable situation. The cast and crew will start shooting for Bogota in the beginning of 2021 and that the film has not been halted.

Bogota is a crime thriller set in Bogota, Colombia. The plot revolves around a man in his 30s who emigrated to Colombia in the 1990s settling in a traditional market in Bogota. Lee Hee Joon and Cho Hyun Chul also play prominent roles in the movie Bogota.

Soon, Joong Ki will get busy promoting his ready-for release movie Space Sweepers, known as the first Korean space movie made. The movie is set in 209 and tells the story of a crew on board of The Victory spaceship trying to escape the destruction of Earth.