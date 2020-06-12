Since the divorce of Korean star pair Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, the 'Song-Song' couple fans have been wondering whether these two top Korean celebrities will find new partners or will just focus on career.

But now, the buzz is that the 'Space Sweepers' star Song Joong Ki is dating a woman after the unexpected divorce. The actor, who is currently busy with his upcoming projects, was rumored to have found love, once again. This time, it was not an actress from the South Korean entertainment industry.

It was claimed that the 34-year-old star from the 'Descendants of the Sun' has lost his heart to a lawyer whose information spread via messaging services. But the actor's label has veemently denied his recent dating rumors.

Love Is Not in the Air?

Song Joong Ki's agency History D&C told media that the actor dating rumors aren't true. The firm stated, "There have been groundless rumors spreading within the legal industry, but after checking, they're not true. Song Joong Ki has been busy with his schedule, and he, unfortunately, had to step down from a project due to his schedule."

A few days ago similar rumors appeared about his ex-wife and one of the top celebrities from the Korean drama industry -- Song Hye Kyo and former boyfriend Hyun Bin. Soon after her split with Song Joong Ki, rumors popped up that the actress was having an affair with 'Encounter' star Park Bo-gum, who later denied any such involvement with Song Hye Kyo.

It was claimed that Song Hye Kyo had secretly got in touch with her former love interest Hyun Bin. The two were rumored to be a couple around 11 years ago. However, it remained a speculation as there was no evidence or statement to prove the rumor to be true.

The rumors about Song Joong Ki's new affaire came as a surprise to many as he and actress Song Hye Kyo filed for divorce last year.