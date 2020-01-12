Almost after seven years of working together with the South Korean star, Song Joong Ki was reported to have left his agency, Blossom Entertainment. After the expiry of the contract with the agency expired on December 31, 2019, he decided to start the New Year with new management.

As per the early reports, the 34-year-old actor signed a contract with Kakao M Entertainment but the company denied the claim stating that Song Joong Ki did not join their management firm.

Song Joong Ki found new agency?

Earlier this month, YTN News reported that the "Descendants of the Sun" star has joined a new management company and closed the dead with History D&C, which is an entertainment company founded by Hwang Ki Yong,

In a statement, it was revealed that "We will do our best to make sure Song Joong Ki and History D&C create positive synergy for each other and grow together."

Actor leaving South Korea

The "Arthdal Chronicles" star and the former husband of the South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo is scheduled to film a new movie which will be his first project in 2020, under the new management. As per the reports for this new project, the South Korean actor will need to spend at least three months overseas. Song Joong Ki will be leaving South Korea and visit Colombia for the new project.

He will be out of the country for 90 days for the filming of the movie called "Bogota," which is a drama that will tell the story about Colombia's immigrants in the 90s. As reported the actor will fly to Cambodia in mid-January.

Soong Joong Ki new project

The South Korean star went to the Latin American region in December 2019 to research and prepare for his role for the upcoming movie. As per the reports, a source told media that the actor is working very hard to prepare for the film.

Meanwhile, the actor has finished filming for "Victory," which also includes some international celebrities such as British actor Richard Armitage, in November 2019. His fans from all around the world are waiting to hear the announcement about its premiere.