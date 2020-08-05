As the fans of popular Korean actress Song Hye Kyo have been waiting for a while to hear about what their favorite star is up to, the well-known celebrity from the Korean entertainment industry has finally opened up about her thoughts on tough times, love, acting, her personal style and more during a recent interview.

After Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce, which left many fans of the Song-Song couple heartbroken, both of them had to deal with numerous fake stories and rumors. But after taking a small break from their professional career, both the actors started their new journey separately.

Song Hye Kyo is currently campaigning for the jewelry brand Chaumet, for which she is the Asia-Pacific brand ambassador. The actress said she really loves the jewelry collection, named Bee My Love, "The jewelry pieces also go well with my daily look – relaxed, effortless and natural," she mentioned

Love and Life

Life has not been so smooth and glamorous in recent times for Song Hye Kyo. While talking to the South China Morning Post, Song Hye Kyo said she learned to cherish people who are present in her life and stood next to her through the most "challenging times." The 38-year-old actress said, "Love, care and share with people around you, because they may need it more than you think."

During the interview, Song Hye Kyo the leading actress from popular K-drama "Descendants of the Sun" also talked about love and friendship. She said, "Kinship and friendship, I treat it sincerely," and she believes that the most valuable emotion is that when it is "felt mutually, truthfully and wholeheartedly."

Ther actress mentioned that every love story has something in common, which is the "maintenance and preservation of affection" that requires an attentive and cooperative attitude from both sides. "Every relationship is one-of-a-kind, and there is no standard answer to what to do or say when communicating with your significant other. Love is such a conundrum of life, intricate and complicated," she added.

Love for Acting

One of the most popular stars in the industry, Song Hye Kyo described why she loves acting so much. She said for many people expressing all their feelings is very difficult, but she tries to channel her emotions through her roles that she plays and in turn reward her own feelings, probably because of that reason she still finds acting very much enjoyable.

Being an actress or a person, "I always remind myself to hold on to what I believe in and to be as passionate as when I first started," said Song Hye Kyo adding that she tries to bear in her mind to give it her best.

While talking about her collaboration with Chaumet she stated that the amazing architecture and contemporary arts have interested her and the brand takes inspiration from nature, architecture, and history, using eclectic symbols of emotions for narrating stories of love, which she finds very infectious.

