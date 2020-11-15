Song Hye Kyo had stayed away from the world of glam and glitz after her divorce with Song Joong Ki in 2019. Her last drama was Encounter opposite Park Bo Gum. If latest reports are true, then fans will shortly see Song in a new drama.

Reports claim that Song is all set to appear in the lead role of the drama Now, we are breaking up. The drama revolves around the life of a fashion world diva and the pain surrounding the break up. Though Song Hye Kyo appeared in commercials and fashion brand inaugurations, this will be her first drama after divorce.

Song Hye Kyo Considering The Offer

However, her label United Artistes Agency has stated that they have received the offer, but the actress is still reviewing it and has not given her final answer yet. If accepted, Song will play the role of Ha Young Eun, who leads the design team at a popular fashion label. She is projected as a cold-hearted realist and the one who prioritizes safety above all things.

Though Ha is 38, she is fashionable and maintains a youthful appearance. She makes sure to reap the rewards for her own work. Not getting emotional over men is one of her strong characteristics. Despite having a successful career, she has not had enough time for romance. Though she has had short-term relationships, no one has won her heart over.

The drama is also known as I'm Breaking Up Now , Breaking Up and in Korean language as Jigeum heeojineun jungibnida. The drama will show the complications when couple decide to break up. The bottom line is that break up is not always easy and doesn't taste sweet.

The drama is being directed by Lee Gil-bok of My Love From the Star starring Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun. Jae In of Misty fame has penned the script. The drama is being produced by Samhwa Networks.

Song Joong Ki Busy With Movies, Drama

In fact, the first choice for the female lead for the drama was Song Hye Kyo. However due to some circumstances the role was given to actress Soo Ae. But later due to date clashes Soo Ae dropped out of the project. Initially, Yoo Teo was chosen as the male lead of the drama. But due to undisclosed reasons he too did not continue with the project.

Thus, fans are elated that Song is considering the offer which had originally come to her. Meanwhile, after divorce Song Joong Ki got busy with various projects including shooting for the movies Space Sweepers and Bogota. He is currently shooting for the drama Vincenzo, where he will be seen as a lawyer opposite Jeon Yoo Bin.