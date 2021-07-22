Song Hye Kyo Overtakes Song Joong Ki; To Star in 'Descendants Of The Sun' Director's Next Drama

Song Hye Kyo is back in the game. After taking a long break, the Descendants of the Sun actress has become busiest actress who has three projects in her kitty. She will be filming one project after the other, without a break. The latest reports claim that apart from her next project The Glory, she has been chosen as female lead of the drama to be helmed by Lee Eung Bok, director of Descendants Of The Sun.

Newsen media outlet reported that Song Hye Kyo has decided to take up the role of female lead in the upcoming drama to be directed by Lee Eung Bok. The report claimed that Encounter actress has made a verbal agreement to star in the mystery thriller.

Song Hye Kyo VS Song Joong Ki

Descendants of the Sun is considered as the career best drama of both Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. The couple had fallen in love during filming of the drama, and had later married in 2017. But their marriage ended in divorce in 2019.

After this, Song Joong Ki got busy with films. He was filming for movie Space Sweepers and without even returning to Korea, he left to Colombia to film for his next movie Bogota. Soon after filming of Bogota was halted due to pandemic restrictions, Song Joong Ki got busy filming for the drama Vincenzo, where he was seen as a mafia consigliere.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo stayed away from the glam world for more than two years. Though she attended fashion events and filmed for commercials, the actress took a break from small screen post her divorce from Song Joong Ki.

But recently, Song Hye Kyo made a comeback and started filming for her upcoming drama Now, We Are Breaking Up, also starring Jang Ki Yong. Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is a trendy, intelligent and a realist.

Back-To-Back Projects

As soon as she completes filming of Now, We Are Breaking Up, she will start filming for her next drama The Glory, being directed by Ahn Gil Ho of Record of the Youth fame. This drama is about the revenge of a girl who is bullied as a student. Screenplay for The Glory is being written by Descendants Of The Sun writer Kim Eun Sook. Kim Eun Sook and Lee Eung Bok have worked together for hit dramas Goblin and Mr. Sunshine.

In case, if Song Hye Kyo signs the contract, she will get busy with Lee Eung Bok's drama soon after she completes filming of the drama The Glory. So far, name of the screenplay writer for lee Eung Bok's next drama has not been revealed. Currently, Lee Eung Bok is directing the drama Jirisan, starring Ju Ji Hoon and Jun Ji Hyun.

Song Joong Ki is currently taking part in filming of remaining portions of Bogota. After Vincenzo, Song Joong Joong Ki will be seen as the son of the Chaebol family in the drama Youngest Son of The Conglomerate.