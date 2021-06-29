Song Hye Kyo Shines Bright in White Outfit; Explains Why She Always Thinks About Present

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has treated her fans across the globe with a bright and shining image of her on July 28. The actress shared the photo on her official Instagram page, and it featured her as the cover girl of Elle Magazine's July issue for the Singapore edition. In the still, she looks gorgeous and surprisingly young in a white outfit.

Elle Magazine also published the cover photo online and shared tidbits of information about the interview through social media. According to the publication, the actress is an example of people who achieved great heights in her professional life through her talents. In the interview, the 41-year-old Encounter actress explains how she plans to raise her bars and spread the wings to fly high.

Descendants of the Sun Star Explains Why She Always Think About Present

During the interview, the actress explained why she always thinks about the present and how it helps her move forward. The Descendants of the Sun star said she never thought about the ultimate goal as she believes that it could just follow her with time.

"I never thought about the ultimate goal. I always think about the present and how to do my best with what is there today. And I think if you do your best at the moment, good things will follow," The Queens star said.

The actress also said she likes to lead an ordinary life. "In my everyday life, I am just human Song Hye Kyo. I don't think I live differently from other people," she added.

The Grandmaster Actress is Returning to Small Screen After Two Years

Hye Kyo will return to the TV world after a two-year-long hiatus through the upcoming SBS drama Now, We Are Breaking Up. The mini-series revolves around the various challenges faced by young adults in their relationships. It is set to air in the second half of this year as a Friday-Saturday drama, starring Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo, and Kim Joo Hun in lead roles.

In the K-drama, The Grandmaster actress will appear as Ha Yeong Eun, an employee of a fashion company named The One, and Ki Yong will portray a freelance photographer named Yoon Jae Gook. Meanwhile, Hee Seo will play the role of a design director named Hwang Chi Sook, and Joo Hun will feature an employee named Seok Do Hoon, who works in a PR company. Screenwriter Je In penned the script for this mini-series, and director Lee Gil Bok helmed the project.

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has treated her fans across the globe with a bright and shining image of her on July 28. The actress shared the photo on her official Instagram page, and it featured her as the cover girl of Elle Magazine's July issue for the Singapore edition. In the still, she looks gorgeous and surprisingly young in a white outfit.

Elle Magazine also published the cover photo online and shared tidbits of information about the interview through social media. According to the publication, the actress is an example of people who achieved great heights in her professional life through her talents. In the interview, the 41-year-old Encounter actress explains how she plans to raise her bars and spread the wings to fly high.

Descendants of the Sun Star Explains Why She Always Think About Present

During the interview, the actress explained why she always thinks about the present and how it helps her move forward. The Descendants of the Sun star said she never thought about the ultimate goal as she believes that it could just follow her with time.

"I never thought about the ultimate goal. I always think about the present and how to do my best with what is there today. And I think if you do your best at the moment, good things will follow," The Queens star said.

The actress also said she likes to lead an ordinary life. "In my everyday life, I am just human Song Hye Kyo. I don't think I live differently from other people," she added.

The Grandmaster Actress is Returning to Small Screen After Two Years

Hye Kyo will return to the TV world after a two-year-long hiatus through the upcoming SBS drama Now, We Are Breaking Up. The mini-series revolves around the various challenges faced by young adults in their relationships. It is set to air in the second half of this year as a Friday-Saturday drama, starring Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo, and Kim Joo Hun in lead roles.

In the K-drama, The Grandmaster actress will appear as Ha Yeong Eun, an employee of a fashion company named The One, and Ki Yong will portray a freelance photographer named Yoon Jae Gook. Meanwhile, Hee Seo will play the role of a design director named Hwang Chi Sook, and Joo Hun will feature an employee named Seok Do Hoon, who works in a PR company. Screenwriter Je In penned the script for this mini-series, and director Lee Gil Bok helmed the project.