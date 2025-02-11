Son Ye Jin May Share Screen Space with Former IZ*ONE Member Jo Yu Ri in New Thriller Drama

Son Ye Jin might share screen space with former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu Ri in the new thriller drama Variety. The mini-series will revolve around an idol group and feature the various challenges faced by each member in the band. Ye Jin is in talks to appear in the K-drama as an outspoken character, charismatic, and sharp-witted person.

A K-media outlet reported that Ye Jin received a casting offer for the upcoming mini-series. In response to the media report, her representative revealed that the actress received an offer to appear in the thriller drama, and she is currently reviewing it. A representative from CJ ENM also shared details about the casting offer Ye Jin received to appear in the mini-series.

"We did offer the role to Son Ye Jin, but as the project is still in its early stages, nothing has been finalized yet. Details such as the broadcast schedule and other casting decisions have not been determined," the source shared.

The thriller drama is an upcoming project by director Kim Yong Hoon, known for directing the hit Netflix series Mask Girl. If Ye Jin confirms her appearance in the mini-series, she will portray a character similar to former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Former IZ*ONE member and Squid Game 2 star Jo Yu Ri has also received an offer to appear in the mini-series.

Netizens' Reactions

I'm having mixed feelings. Excited that it's confirmed Yuri's in a new drama but at the same time I don't want her to be in this mess bcs of that reference. Let's all remember this is FICTION so we don't have to get into actual drama defending her sigh.

It is not a biography, but still, Min He Jin is a very interesting character. Is she evil or manipulative as reported on the news? Does her creative work come from genuine artistic value or something else? The woman is still alive and yet still a big mystery.

They ironically made MHJ more iconic. The issues aside tho, this is gonna be good cos love her or hate her, MHJ is never a boring personality.

And what if I say this drama has the potential to surpass Squid Game (in Korea) ?!?!

I could have sworn there were posts in online communities that Ye Jin could play Min Hee Jin if there was a biopic about her son. Ye Jin and Jo Yuri in one drama is gonna be so good.

If it's a thriller, I'm already hooked.

It will either be a hit or controversial...