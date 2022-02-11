Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin Wedding: Crash Landing On You Stars to Tie the Knots in March

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are tying the Knots in March, their agencies confirmed. The actors released official statements about their marriage through Instagram posts on February 10. Later, their agencies confirmed the news and shared the details about the wedding.
Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will hold their wedding next month in Seoul, South Korea. The ceremony will be held as a private event due to the ongoing pandemic situation. It will be attended by the bride and groom's family and friends, their agencies stated.
Ye Jin began her post with the words " I found someone to spend the rest of my life with". The actress wrote about the unconditional love she received from her fans for a long time. She also shared the excitement about the big day and asked them to help her celebrate the begining of her future with Hyun Bin.
Meanwhile, Hyun Bin announced his marriage through the Instagram page of his agency Vast Entertainment. He wrote about the big decision that he made in his life. The actor revealed that Jung Hyuk and Se Ri who were together in the drama have decided to build their future together.
Here is the Complete Statement:
Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin worked together in the hit K-drama Crash Landing On You. Though there were several speculations doing the rounds about their real-life relationship, the couple confirmed their romance eight months after they started dating. In January 2021, Hyun Bin and Ye Jin's agencies confirmed their relationship.