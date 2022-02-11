Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin Wedding: Crash Landing On You Stars to Tie the Knots in March

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are tying the Knots in March, their agencies confirmed. The actors released official statements about their marriage through Instagram posts on February 10. Later, their agencies confirmed the news and shared the details about the wedding.

Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will hold their wedding next month in Seoul, South Korea. The ceremony will be held as a private event due to the ongoing pandemic situation. It will be attended by the bride and groom's family and friends, their agencies stated.

Ye Jin began her post with the words " I found someone to spend the rest of my life with". The actress wrote about the unconditional love she received from her fans for a long time. She also shared the excitement about the big day and asked them to help her celebrate the begining of her future with Hyun Bin.

Before I wrote this, I thought a lot about how to express myself. I wanted to say it as beautifully and as nicely as possible because it's such a precious and important thing. I have a person that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It's true. It's the person you're all thinking of (Hyun Bin). Just being with him gives me a sense of warmth and dependability. I had thought that a man and a woman meeting, sharing their hearts, and promising each other the future was somewhat out of the range of imagination, but we naturally approached that point to get here. Thank you to everything that turned our relationship into destiny. Everyone, please congratulate the future that we're going to make together. I am always endlessly grateful to my fans, who always cheer me on and give me their unconditional love. I want to become a more mature and cool actor and person, but it isn't easy to do. I believe that one day I can approach the ideal I have in my mind. That's why I will work to become someone that you won't be embarrassed by. I sincerely hope that everyone will experience more and more happiness in the days ahead. I want to share my love and gratitude with you all.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin announced his marriage through the Instagram page of his agency Vast Entertainment. He wrote about the big decision that he made in his life. The actor revealed that Jung Hyuk and Se Ri who were together in the drama have decided to build their future together.

Here is the Complete Statement:

Hello, this is Hyun Bin. Is everyone doing well? I am writing this because I wanted to let my fans, who have shown me such enormous support and love and cherished me despite my flaws, know first about this most important decision of my life. Probably many of you have guessed, right? It's true. I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye Jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. The 'Jung Hyuk and Se Ri' who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far. Until we can meet in person again, please stay happy and healthy.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin worked together in the hit K-drama Crash Landing On You. Though there were several speculations doing the rounds about their real-life relationship, the couple confirmed their romance eight months after they started dating. In January 2021, Hyun Bin and Ye Jin's agencies confirmed their relationship.