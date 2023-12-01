Son of Hamas Co-founder Urges Israel to Execute Leaders Including His Father If Hostages Aren't Released

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, has made a plea to Israel through a video posted on X. Mosab is urging Israel to take drastic measures if Hamas fails to release hostages promptly.

In the 10-minute video, Mosab emphasizes that Israel should set a clear timeframe, ranging from one to six months, for the release of hostages by Hamas. Failing compliance within this period, Mosab insists that Israel should execute top Hamas leaders, even if that includes his own father.

Mosab's father, Sheikh Hassan Yousef, recently spent 21 months in administrative detention and was released from an Israeli prison in July, as reported by the Middle East Mirror.

"Israel cannot continue like this...Hamas must have a timeframe – a month or two or six months – to return the hostages, and if they don't return the hostages within the timeframe, Israel must execute top Hamas leaders in prison, especially the mass murderers," Mosab asserted.

He candidly admits that he had saved his father's life a decade or more ago but now believes it was a mistake, expressing disappointment that things have only worsened since then.

Giving Israel explicit permission to execute all top Hamas leaders in prison, Mosab contends that this drastic action is necessary to ensure the defeat of Hamas. The 45-year-old, who worked undercover as a spy for Israel from 1997 to 2007, believes that killing Hamas leaders and securing the release of Israeli hostages would be a strategic move.

Expressing disagreement with Israel's practice of releasing prisoners in exchange for hostages, Mosab argues that former inmates, now released, pose a greater threat to innocent lives. He asserts that criminals should not be "rewarded" for their actions.

Mosab suggests a shift in Israel's strategy, treating the hostages as "war prisoners" and prioritizing an offensive against Hamas over a hostage rescue mission. He urges Israel to exercise caution, avoiding harm to civilians during operations against Hamas.

As tensions rise in the region, Mosab's bold plea adds a new layer to the complex dynamics between Israel and Hamas, challenging traditional approaches to conflict resolution.