Son of Flyers GM Kicked Off Hockey Team After He was Filmed Pushing Wheelchair Down Flight of Stairs at Philadelphia Bar

Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, has been removed from the Mercyhurst University men's ice hockey team, the school announced Monday.

The university's athletics department made the announcement in a statement on social media Monday afternoon.

Briere was dropped from the hockey team after he was caught on surveillance video pushing a disabled woman's empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at Sullivan's Pub in Erie, Pennsylvania, on March 11.

Sydney Benes, the owner of the wheelchair, filed a police report on March 13 related to damage to the wheelchair. Benes said she had purchased the wheelchair a year ago and stated that it cost $2,000. She also stated in her complaint that the wheelchair's left brake, right arm rest and rear handle were all damaged by the fall down the stairs, as previously reported. Watch the video footage below:

In the wake of the incident, Briere and Mercyhurst lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi were charged on March 20 with criminal mischief related to damaged property, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief, along with a summary offense of disorderly conduct. Briere and Carrozzi are scheduled to appear in court on May 22. Briere was a junior on Mercyhurst's hockey team.

Briere, 23, issued an apology through the Flyers on March 15 after the video had been widely shared on social media. Mercyhurst released a statement on the same day, saying Briere, Carrozzi and the other unidentified student on the video had been placed on interim suspension. Briere had previously been dismissed from Arizona State men's hockey program for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Daniel Briere also released a statement in which he apologized on his son's behalf. "I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."