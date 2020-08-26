Rumors of Dream actress Son Dam Bi's relationship with actor Sung Hoon started floating online as both were seen together in the show I Live Alone. Actress Son Dam Bi took to Instagram to clarify on rumors and said that she does not share any special relationship with Sung Hoon.

Son Dam Bi appeared on Instagram Live on August 25 and explained her reason for coming online. "I was having a glass of wine after my schedule, and was wondering what everyone was up to," she said. As soon as she went on live, most fans started asking her about her relationship with her co-actor Sung Hoon.

Does Son Dam Bi Have a Boyfriend?

Reacting to the same, Son Dam Bi said that they are just good friends and there is nothing more to their relationship. "A lot of you are talking about Sung Hoon, but we are just friends. He is a good friend of mine. But we are not what you think you are, not at all," the actress said.

But Dam Bi also revealed that she does not have a boyfriend. "I'm telling you, I don't have a boyfriend," she said. Despite the actress clarifying earlier too about her friendship with Sung Hoon, fans keep asking the actress this question repeatedly.

Earlier this month too Dam Bi had clarified that they are not a couple. "Sung Hoon and I have similar facial features, so I think the viewers believe we look good together," she had told. The actress had revealed about her first boyfriend in an earlier interview on Happy Birthday show. She had said that she met her first love in school and both were in a relationship for four years before breaking up.

Sung Hoon – Park Na Rae Clarification

On the other hand Sung Hoon had recently clarified that he was not interested in getting married because he loves his freedom a lot and was used to living alone. He was rumored to be in a relationship with actress Park Na Rae. But both Sung Hoon and Park Na Rae refuted these claims and said that they were just friends.

In addition, Sung Hoon was also in news in June this year as he had switched on his Instagram Live in an inebriated state and went off to sleep with his camera showing the ceiling of his room. Fans were seen commenting that they could hear the actor snore and his dog bark.