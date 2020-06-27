Actor Sung Hoon turned on his Instagram Live in the wee hours of June 27. His fans were elated with the unexpected live and started watching it, but only to see another side of Sung Hoon. The actor soon fell asleep while the video was on. Here is exactly what happened.

Sung Hoon went live on Instagram at around 4 a.m. (KST) to the surprise of his fans. At least 3,000 people were watching the live as the actor fell asleep. While on live itself he allegedly looked as if he was slightly in an inebriated state. However, as he fell asleep, his phone was facing the ceiling.

The fans started storming the video with messages in the comment section to wake the actor up. They could here Sung Hoon's phone ringing continuously but there was no response from Sung Hoon. Fans even commented that they could hear the actor snore. Barking of his dog Yanghee also could not wake Sung Hoon, who went into a deep sleep.

Fans Express Concern Over Sung Hoon's Health

Some fans also expressed concern and fear as they hoped nothing was wrong with Sung Hoon. However, a man was seen walking inside Sung Hoon's room and switching off the live at 5.30 a.m. AllKpop claims that the person who put off the livestream was allegedly the actor's manager.

One of the latest projects of Sung Hoon includes his debut movie Brothers that was released in January 2018. The year was fruitful for the actor as he was a part of the second season of the sitcom, The Sound of Your Heart. He played the in romantic comedy webdrama I Picked Up a Celebrity on the Street. He also appeared as the guest on the variety show I Live Alone.

Sung Hoon returned to TV with romantic comedy-drama Level Up in 2019, where he played a company restructuring expert. Sung Hoon was scheduled to start shooting for his second film Are You in Love in 2020, but the project has been postponed due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Recently in an interview, Sung Hoon had said that he was not interested in getting married as he was not ready for commitment. He said he was used to living his life alone and loved the freedom he was enjoying.