Covid-19 that apparently originated in a Wuhan seafood market has now spread to all nooks of the globe, and the latest statistics reveal that coronavirus has killed more than 37,600 people worldwide. As experts recommend a 14-day quarantine period for people who develop symptoms of coronavirus, a new research report has shockingly suggested that the virus may remain in the system of affected patients for another eight days after this 14-day period.

Finding made by Chinese researchers

During this study, researchers found that the virus remained in the system of 16 Covid-19 victims for eight more days after the recommended 14-day quarantine period. As the new research report has now surfaced, medical experts believe that the recommended quarantine period for coronavirus patients should be at least 22 days.

"The most significant finding from our study is that half of the patients kept shedding the virus even after the resolution of their symptoms. More severe infections may have even longer shedding times," said Lokesh Sharma, a researcher at the Yale School of Medicine and the co-author of the study, Newsweek reports.

The research report that has now been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine also made it clear that Covid-19 patients can be infectious even after their symptomatic recovery, and as a result, asymptomatic patients should also be treated in the same manner as symptomatic patients.

Asymptomatic patients on the rise

A few days back, another study conducted by a team of researchers in Iceland had suggested that nearly half of the people who contracted the coronavirus will show mild to no symptoms. As the research report surfaced online, many medical experts claimed that the number of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in heavily populated countries will be very high than previously thought. Experts also speculate that an increase in the number of asymptomatic patients could elevate the chances of a community spread in these countries.