Fever, dry cough, fatigue, and sore throat are classic symptoms often exhibited by people who got infected with the coronavirus. However, a new study conducted by researchers at Iceland has revealed that nearly half of the people contracted with Covid-19 will show no symptoms.

A trustworthy research report from Iceland

It should be noted that Iceland is one of the most prolific testers of its population, and as of now, the country has tested nearly 3.5 percent of its citizens to determine whether they are infected with Covid-19.

As of March 25, 802 people were tested positive for Coronavirus, and shockingly, half of them did not show any symptoms of the infection. The new finding indicates that many asymptomatic Coronavirus patients might be residing in heavily populated countries like India, China, and the United States where the government has not completed testing even .1 percent of their population.

"Early results from deCode Genetics indicate that a low proportion of the general population has contracted the virus and that about half of those who tested positive are non-symptomatic. The other half displays very mild cold-like symptoms," said Iceland's chief epidemiologist Thorolfur Guðnason told BuzzFeed News.

Health expert's dire warning about Covid-19

A few days back, Judith Persichilli, the New Jersey State health commissioner who is leading the region's battle against Covid-19 had suggested that everyone may get infected with the coronavirus. In an interaction with NJ.com, the health expert also urged everyone to stay extra cautious in their activities to protect themselves from the dreaded infection.

"I'm definitely going to get it. We all are. I am just waiting. It seemed that we were being cautious. We are really proud of ourselves. We said let's get our emergency preparedness plan. Let's get it documented. Let's make sure it gets to the governor's office and that they know what we're doing," said Persichilli.