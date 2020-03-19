The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2,18,000 people around the world with countries enforcing lockdowns and authorities asking the general public to isolate themselves and practice social distancing in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Now, there's a new trick that allows you to hang with your friends without being in the same room.

Social distancing is essentially putting physical distance between yourself and others and while this may ruin movie night with your friends, there's a Netflix hack that lets you watch simultaneously with your buddies, no matter where they are.

Throw a 'Netflix Party'

"Netflix Party" is the name of a free Google Chrome extension that allows users to remotely watch Netflix together. The extension syncs the video playback allowing you to binge-watch your favourite movies or TV shows with others and is accompanied by a sidebar for group chats.

How to start a Netflix Party?

Once the extension has been installed on your Google Chrome browser, the person hosting the party selects a movie on Netflix, and then clicks on the "NP" button located on the right-hand side of the address bar on the browser. Once you start the party, you'll get a specific URL to copy and send to your friends. You also have the option to choose whether you have control over playback or if everyone in the group can.

Once the content starts playing, a chatroom pops up on the right side of your screen, where you can discuss the show or movie you're watching with the people in your virtual room. If you need help getting your party started, this TikTok video tutorial might help.

Given the current scenario, Netflix Party is a blessing in disguise. Restaurants, cinemas, bars, gyms, and casinos have shut down due to the outbreak and self-quarantine has restricted thousands of people to the confines of their homes with nothing to do. If this is the closest we can get to watching movies and TV shows with our friends, then we'll grab it with both hands.