Lauren Boebert Gifts Guns to Her Sons on Christmas, Spars with AOC Over Posing in Front of Christmas Tree

The gun totting Colarado Republican Lauren Boebert engaged in a fiery war of words with Rep Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez after the latter slammed Boebert for posting picture of her young sons holding semi-automatic weapons. The controversial picture was taken in front of the Christmas tree.

Apart from AOC, the Colorado Republican also faced flak from multiple social media users for the picture.

AOC Accuses Boebert of Taking Christ Out of Christmas

In a bid to express solidarity with GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who faced heavy criticism after posting a picture of his entire family holding firearms in front of the Christmas tree, Boebert posted the picture of her family. Massie had tweeted, "Santa, please bring more ammo," in the Dec 4 picture of his family.

"The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) " Boebert captioned the photo posted on late Tuesday. Criticizing the gun loving republican, AOC tweeted, "Tell me again where Christ said "use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain"? lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society "erasing Christmas and it's meaning" when they're doing that fine all on their own."

Reacting to the criticism, Boebert accused AOC of attacking her boys. "@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents. Not a good look, Sandy," she wrote.

Social Media Lashes Out at Boebert

Boebert's Christmas picture did not go well with the social media users too, who slammed the Republican. "So Lauren Boebert is terrible at parenting too. Who could have imagined," a user tweeted an another added, " What sane, responsible parent, buys their children murder weapons for Christmas??? @laurenboebert is a failure as a parent, and as a decent human being. Grotesque. @AOC is 100 percent correct in her comment."

"My sociopathic worldview used to be filtered through the wit and erudition of William F. Buckley, but now it has been revealed to be as tacky and soulless as Lauren Boebert around a Christmas tree with her reluctant, gun-toting children. How do I make this someone else's fault?" opined a user.

"Aww... ain't that cute. Lauren Boebert showing her spawn the true meaning of the ammosexual Christmas by training them to be the school shooters of tomorrow. But wait, Lauren, aren't they homeschooled? Whuh oh!" read a tweet.