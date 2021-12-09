China Planning Military Attack on Taiwan; US Calls PRC's Action Real and Dangerous

China is preparing to launch a military attack on Taiwan along with an attempt to deter, delay or deny third-party intervention on Taiwan's behalf. The Biden Administration's senior official provided the information to Congress on Wednesday.

Taiwan, which remains an independent entity, was described as a "vital outpost in a network of U.S. allies and partners in the western Pacific."

China Preparing 'to Unify Taiwan With the PRC By Force'

The Washington Times reported that Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs, revealed that the Pentagon is monitoring and working closely with the island's military to fight off a direct assault by China. The official also disclosed that they are developing asymmetric weapons to fight off Chinese military intrusion.

Calling Taiwan a "beacon of democracy" Ratner said that Taiwan is an important outpost in a network of U.S. allies and partners in the western Pacific.

China is preparing "to unify Taiwan with the PRC by force while simultaneously attempting to deter, delay or deny third-party intervention on Taiwan's behalf," Ratner told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, according to the outlet.

Chinese Military Action "Real and Dangerous"

On Monday it was reported that at least four Chinese military planes entered into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), making it fifth such intrusion this month alone.

Taiwan News reported that two People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aeroplane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, following the intrusion by Chinese planes, Taiwan sent aircraft and issued radio warnings while deploying air defence missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

Calling the Chinese military actions "real and dangerous", Ratner said that the attacks on the island is not likely to end. "The PRC is the [Defense] Department's pacing challenge, and a Taiwan contingency is the pacing scenario," he said.