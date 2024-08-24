Russia Prison Siege: ISIS Terrorists Slaughter Guards and Take Hostages in Deadly Prison Rampage, Neutralized by Snipers

A deadly attack occurred at a penal colony in southern Russia on Friday. Four prisoners, claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, launched the attack. The incident took place in IK-19, a high-security prison located in Surovikino, Volgograd region.

According to reports, the terrorists killed three prison guards and severely injured seven others, including the head of the prison, Andrey Devyatov. At the same time, they had taken several victims hostage.The injured prison guards were shifted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The incident occurred when prison authorities were engaged in a disciplinary commission meeting.

In videos that surfaced on social media, ISIS terrorists were seen chanting 'Alhamdulillah' and holding a prison guard hostage at knifepoint. Dead bodies of other prison officials were visible lying on the floor of the room. Reports indicated that the terrorists were demanding a helicopter and $2 million as ransom.

After the news of the incident spread, security forces were rushed to the crime scene, and a state of emergency was declared in the region. Russian security forces responded swiftly. Snipers neutralized the attackers, ensuring the release of the hostages. The identities of the attackers, reportedly from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, remain unconfirmed by official sources.

Governor Andrei Bocharov of the Volgograd region confirmed the incident on Telegram. He stated, "The criminals were eliminated," and expressed his condolences for the loss of life. He reassured the public that the surrounding civilian population was safe and emphasized the importance of upholding Russian laws.

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the situation and is expected to meet with security officials to discuss the matter further.

This incident marks another in a series of recent Islamist militant attacks in Russia. In June, an ISIS-linked prison uprising in Rostov ended with special forces killing six inmates who had taken hostages. Later that month, shooting attacks in Dagestan claimed at least 20 lives. Earlier in March, ISIS claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at the Crocus City concert hall near Moscow, where over 140 people were killed.

Russia, heavily focused on its military operations in Ukraine, faces a growing threat from Islamist militants. The recent attacks underscore the ongoing challenges the country faces in maintaining security within its borders.

The incident in IK-19 adds to the list of violent outbreaks tied to extremist ideologies. Russian authorities remain vigilant, but the threat persists, as demonstrated by these recent events. As the situation develops, further measures may be taken to prevent such attacks in the future, but the impact of this latest incident will likely resonate across the region.

This latest attack is a grim reminder of the volatile security situation in parts of Russia, especially in regions with significant militant activity.