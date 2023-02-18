Islamist Militants From Taliban Offshoot Storm Police Headquarters in Pakistan's Karachi; 7 Killed

Islamist militants launched a deadly suicide attack on the police headquarters in Pakistan's Karachi on Friday, resulting in the death of at least 7 people, including the terrorists. Sounds of gunfire and explosions rocked the heart of Pakistan's biggest city for hours following the storming of the police headquarters.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), took responsibility for the attack.

The attack happened at around 7:10 p.m. local time when eight to 10 terrorists opened fire and hurled hand grenades at the Karachi police chief's office near the Saddar area of Karachi, Deputy Inspector General of south zone Karachi Irfan Baloch told media.

Security forces retook the building after several hours and killed three militants, Reuters said, citing a government spokesman. Initial reports had said only two people were killed and 11 wounded in the militant attack.

Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up

A huge explosion was heard inside the station after a series of blasts when it was first attacked.

The station houses offices of the city's most senior police. Deputy Inspector General Irfan Baloch told Reuters there could have been up to 30 police at the station at the time of the attack.

During the police combing operation inside the building, a suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor, partially damaging the building.

The Islamist TTP has recently increased attacks on police in the northwest of Pakistan as part of its campaign against the government in Islamabad.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack, appreciating the police and security forces for their effective action against the terrorists.

"Terrorists once again targeted Karachi but this kind of cowardly act could not weaken the resolve of police and law enforcement agencies. The whole nation stood with police and security institutions ... collective efforts needed to root out the menace of terrorism," the Prime Minister said.

