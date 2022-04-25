SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Tokyo Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

It is celebration time for the K-pop fans in Japan as several famous bands and artists under SM Entertainment are gearing up for live onstage performances. The record label is getting ready with a two-day concert that will feature bands like Red Velvet, SHINee, Super Junior, Aespa, and NCT. The firm shared the details of this musical event on Monday, April 25, through two posters.

The concert is titled SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Tokyo. It will be held at Tokyo Dome on August 27 and 28. SM Entertainment shared two promotional posters of the event on its official social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram. The first poster contained details about the date, time, and venue of the event.

The record label revealed the lineup for this upcoming concert through the second poster. The artists confirmed to attend the event include Aespa, BoA, EXO members Chen, Kai, and Suho, Girls' Generation members Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Kangta, NCT, Red Velvet, SHINee members Minho, Key, Onew, Super Junior, TVXQ, GINJO, and Raiden.

How to Watch SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Tokyo Live Online?

The concert is expected to be streamed worldwide for K-pop fans from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, through various streaming platforms and a few broadcast networks in selected countries.

SM Entertainment organized a similar concert in January this year as an online event. The event titled SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA was telecast live online for free through various streaming services and a few broadcasting networks. The event, held as a New Year special program, was attended by over 50 million people from different countries.

Nearly 50 bands performed at the concert, and the lineup included Red Velvet, SHINee members Minho, Key, and Onew, Super Junior, Aespa, TVXQ, GINJO, EXO member Kai, NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and BoA. The concert also featured the debut performance of the newly formed supergroup Got the Beat.