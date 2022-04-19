Who is Xu Yiyang? Former EXO Member Tao in Secret Relationship with Ex-SME Trainee

Former EXO member Tao is reportedly in a secret relationship with the former SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yiyang. Tao and Xu Yiyang were photographed together last month while they were heading to Xu Yiyang, according to reports.

The report said Tao and Xu Yiyang got out together after filming and traveled in the same car. Upon reaching their destination, Xu Yiyang followed Tao in the middle of the night and walked together.

It is not the first time Tao and Xu Yiyang are getting embroiled in a dating rumor. They were spotted together in November 2021. At that time, Tao responded to the speculations through an Instagram post. He said all the artists working under the firm are like family.

"Our company artists are family. They're all like younger sisters", he said.

Who is Xu Yiyang?

She was a trainee under SM Entertainment from 2016 to 2018. She worked with the record label for a few years as an active member of the trainee project group SMROOKIES. She joined Tao's agency L. TAO Entertainment in September 2018. She was also a popular contestant on the Chinese version of Produce 101.

Yiyang was also a part of the girl group project Legal High. The group was formed in 2019 through the show The Next Top Bang. After the disbandment of the group, she focussed on her solo career. She made her solo debut with the release of a digital single titled Listen in July 2020.

She was part of the 2018 film Fighting Men of China as a supporting cast. Her small-screen projects include Super Nova Games: Season 2 and Dunk of China Season 3. Flower Annihilation, Gravity, Gradient, Have You, and What If are some of her musical projects.

Relationship with SME Artists

Aespa member Ningning once described Yiyang as one of her closest friends. Meanwhile, Yiyang is the only Produce Camp 2020 trainee followed by the former EXO member Tao on Weibo. She is a close friend of former Gugudan member Liu Xiening.