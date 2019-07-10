Singapore police on Tuesday, July 9, took four of the seven people charged with the murder of the 31-year-old man to the crime scene, which happened at Orchard Towers on July 2. Two days later, on Thursday, July 4 six men and a woman were charged in court with one count of murder with common intention.

The alleged criminals, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26, Tan Sen Yang, 27, Chan Jia Xing, 26, Loo Boon Chong, 25, Ang Da Yuan, 26, Tan Hong Seng, 22 and Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22 are facing charges for killing the victim Satheesh Noel Gobidass, who was a mechanic.

All of them were remanded to the Central Police Division in Cantonment Road for a week pending investigations, which included the reconstruction of the crime scene.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Zhen and three other men, who were the members of an illegal assembly were seen at Orchard Towers at about noon.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the alleged murderers were dressed in the red and wearing arm, as well as leg restraints while visiting the scene on Tuesday for at least 10 minutes. Police also took them to specific locations inside the mall such as first-storey entrance and a club on the second storey.

While Zhen looked tired while giving a reply to police queries, other male accused appeared calm. However, it was not revealed which of the six men were taken to the crime scene. Zhen has noticeably become an internet celebrity, as the female accused garnered a massive fan base online ever since the news outlets revealed the identities of the alleged culprits.

Despite the horrific nature of the crime, shared across the local online platforms such as Hardwarezone and Legit Singapore, people have been expressing their support for Zhen.

It should be noted that as per the police, who arrested eight suspects after the murder took place at Orchard Towers, the accused are currently not under remand but assisting the police in the investigation.

Seven of them are expected to attend the next court hearing on July 11.