Six men and one woman who were arrested for their involvement in the Orchard Tower case were charged with the murder of the 31-year-old male victim on Thursday. There is another woman, who was also arrested along with other suspects, has yet to be charged in court.

The alleged criminals, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26, Tan Sen Yang, 27, Chan Jia Xing, 26, Loo Boon Chong, 25, Ang Da Yuan, 26, Tan Hong Seng, 22 and Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22 were charged with common intention to murder the man, Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

The police stated that they were alerted to this case at around 6.25 am as they received a call for assistance and rushed to the location where the man was found motionless. As per an eyewitness, some travellers were trying to help the victim using tissue papers as he was bleeding heavily.

A CCTV footage showed that the alleged offenders were intercepting the deceased at the entrance, near the escalator, before attacking Gobidass.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the brawl started over a woman and one of the alleged culprits took out a knife and slit the victim's throat. Even though the man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an ambulance, he could not be saved.

However, it should be noted that all the suspects were arrested by the police within 12 hours after the incident. If the court finds them guilty of murdering Gobidass, all the convicts could face the death penalty.