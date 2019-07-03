Police arrested six men and two women for their suspected involvement in a murder case as a 31-year-old victim collapsed at the entrance of Orchard Towers and then died in hospital on Tuesday, July 2.

The police stated that they were alerted to this case at around 6.25 am as they received a call for assistance and rushed to the location where the man was found motionless. As per an eyewitness, some travellers were trying to help the victim using tissue papers as he was bleeding heavily.

However, the 31-year-old injured was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an ambulance but he could not be saved. He died in the hospital.

After the arrival of the police, the Naughty Girl Club and part of the second storey was cordoned off, besides closing the entrance of the building for investigations to be carried out.

Reports stated that the deceased was injured as he got involved in a pub brawl that reportedly started inside Naughty Girl Club on the second storey. Reports also mentioned that the fight continued to the floor below.

A CCTV footage showed that the alleged offenders were intercepting the deceased at the entrance, near escalator, before attacking him.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the fight started over a woman and one of the alleged culprits took out a knife and slit the victim's throat. Photos of a pool of blood on the floor near the entrance were taken by media people later.

Police were able to establish the identity of eight suspects, aged between 22 and 27 within 12 hours after the incident. Four men and one woman will be charged in court with murder with common intention. If they are found guilty, they will face the death penalty.